Nedbank CEO Mike Brown latest business leader critical of slow reforms More urgency is needed in structural reforms, warns Brown

SA is running out of time and money to ease a cash crunch at state-owned entities (SOEs), says the CEO for Nedbank, the latest business leader to express frustration at the pace of turnaround efforts at parastatals, including debt-laden Eskom.

Fixing SOEs, many of which are losing money and survive on cash injections from the government, is vital to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to revive the economy and shore up investor confidence.