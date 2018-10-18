In the financial-services industry, ‘free’ simply does not exist

To be sure, some things really are free. In a soup kitchen, the meals are free. Free is the core principle of charity, where the concept of imposing the costs on the beneficiary upends the entire equation. And there is a cost, but it’s the donors who bear it.

In the financial-services industry, free simply doesn’t exist. It can’t, because the goal isn’t to give away products or services; it’s to make money.

Do you doubt this truism, which often is overlooked by so many in their rush to pay less? Perhaps a few examples might bring you around. And these are from companies that have a deep selection of worthwhile products and services for which they charge a fair price (more or less).

RobinHood Financial: The mobile-app broker is a favourite with millennials for its free securities trading. The name obviously evokes the idea of stealing from the rich to give to the poor (or, in reality, the young, well-educated and upwardly mobile.) As Bloomberg News reported this week, Robinhood derives “more than 40% of its revenue from selling its customers’ orders to high-frequency trading firms.” In other words, it sells trade orders to businesses its customers may not themselves feel great about doing business with. The company claims otherwise, but I would point out it isn’t a fiduciary to its clients, but just a broker more or less like lots of others.

Here’s the key point to remember: this business model may not ensure that customers get the lowest price. Those firms that buy Robinhood’s orders need to make money themselves and thus take a tiny slice off each transaction — money that would otherwise stay in customers’ pockets. That’s why those firms are able to justify paying for orders in the first place. Cheap is cheap, but free usually has a cost.

Fidelity Group: My Bloomberg Opinion colleague, Nir Kaissar, explained how Fidelity Investments “unleashed the power of free”. The big mutual and exchanged-traded fund company recently began offering two no-fee ETFs: one tracks the 3,000 largest US companies by market value, and the other holds the top 90% of stocks within various developed international and emerging countries.

As Kaissar pointed out, the company has “more than 1,000 Fidelity mutual funds, including the various share classes, with close to $1.9-trillion in assets and an asset-weighted average expense ratio of 0.46% a year.” Those two ETFs may be free, but the rest of the offerings are not, bringing in $9bn of annual revenue. Fidelity is betting that once it gets zero-fee customers in the door, it will find a ways to sell them something that makes money for the firm.

Charles Schwab: The discount-brokerage firm offers its Schwab Intelligent Portfolios as a robo-adviser for customers at no charge. As with all of the other free lunches, this too comes with strings attached. It uses its own funds, which may not be as cheap as equivalent Vanguard or BlackRock funds. But more controversially (especially to its competitors) it carries a big cash balance of about 9% of assets, making money on the spread it collects in interest versus the tiny return it pays to customers. During a bull market, with almost $1 in $10 not invested in equities, money held in the robo-adviser probably will underperform. But hey, it’s free!

One last point: It isn’t just in finance where we see the free-lunch calculus. All it takes is a quick look at the internet. Facebook and similar social-media platforms are free, but not cheap. Facebook, for example, uses what would otherwise be private information to help advertisers target consumers — and that’s not to mention findings that heavy social-media users have higher rates of life dissatisfaction and that Facebook contributes to compromising some of our most sacred democratic traditions. And let’s not even get into Google, which probably knows more about more people’s web habits than any company on earth. How do you think it managed to generate $110bn in revenue in 2017?

All of this free stuff turns out to be really expensive.

• Disclosure: My firm charges an advisory fee, which we believe provides value to customers. We lower the fee by about 15% after clients demonstrate “good investor behaviour” over a few years (meaning, they don’t log in to their accounts and begin the day by trading). In the future, I would not be surprised if we find ways to make the cost to clients even lower, but I am positive we will never make them free.

• Robinhood published a letter from co-founder Vlad Tenev, saying “We send your orders to the market maker that’s most likely to give you the best execution quality.” They also note on their site (How Robinhood Makes Money) that margin trading service plus interest income from customer cash and stocks, plus rebates from executing brokers, plus their higher tier monthly service all generate revenues.

• Disclosure: Schwab is one of the two primary custodians Ritholtz Wealth Management uses for client assets. We do not use Schwab Intelligent Portfolios for Liftoff, our own automated online investment platform (aka robo-adviser), preferring to use technology developed by Riskalyze, where my partner and I sit on the board of advisers.

• Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg and its owners.

