STEPHEN CRANSTON: Not the Roodt roadshow
The Efficient Group, home of economist Dawie Roodt, is one of those small caps that certainly adds some choice to the financial sector
12 October 2018 - 12:52
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.