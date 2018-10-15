Why deep insight beats trends and tons of data

Subsequently, various factor models, such as the Fama and French model (1992), further attributed a portion of alpha, and market beta, to specific factors a stock possesses. Size, book-to-market and 12-month momentum of the specific stock were regarded as return signals.

This explained an increasing part of investment returns, and with that, alphas have shrunk as they are reclassified from alpha to exposure to common factors.

As financial theories and investment strategies continue to evolve, the industry has moved far beyond the simplicity of P/E ratios or earnings growth for stock selection. Fund managers have adapted and tailored their strategies to capture their view of the optimal exposure to market beta, factors and alpha drivers.

Some believe that once a successful investment strategy or return-predictive signal is discovered, it won’t work in the future as the market will immediately exploit the relevant opportunities and drive up these investments prices. Others believe certain strategies or return-predictive signals are so robust that they should continue to provide alpha indefinitely. The truth probably lies between these two extremes.

Investors have increasingly looked for other ways to achieve alpha. Research conducted in 2017 by Schroders Investment Management revealed 316 return-predictive signals and factors.

According to research done in 2014 for the Financial Analysts Journal, Fama and French’s three factors (1992) were not among the top 10 return signals for US equities from 1980-2012.

Return-predictive signals are influenced by a variety of factors including research biases, such as data mining or the look-ahead bias. Data mining is where researchers search through historical data to find significant patterns, while look-ahead bias is where research uses information that was unavailable at a particular date.

The robustness of return-predictive signals is often not tested, or only tested to a limited extent, on sample period data. This means the return-predictive signals often fail to perpetuate meaningfully into the future.

Examples of where models based on historical factors have failed to predict the future are the numerous Fifa World Cup models created by UBS and Goldman Sachs. UBS predicted a 60% chance that either Germany, Brazil or Spain would be the overall winner in 2018, Goldman Sachs predicted that Brazil would be the overall winner. Subsequently, these teams didn’t even qualify for the semifinals. UBS’s top pick, Germany, failed to even make it past the group stages.

These examples, though based on soccer, serve as cautionary tales for investors including return-predictive signals in their valuation models. One needs to ensure these signals will continue to result in meaningful outperformance and thus requires comprehensive due diligence.

Investors in multimanager funds essentially “outsource” the burdensome due diligence process to the manager’s research team. The qualitative aspects that form the basis of fund due diligence may be more important than the quantitative research.

Therefore, a lot of time needs to be spent to gain a clear understanding of the various fund managers’ investment philosophies and processes, portfolio construction techniques, track records, and the strength of their teams and overall business. Multimanagers need to be aware of the distinct factors fund managers use in their investment philosophy and then determine whether these factors can contribute to future peer group outperformance.

Combining different managers with different investment styles, also known as split funding, can ensure a much smoother return profile for clients. Smoother returns contribute to investor peace of mind and may discourage investors from switching funds unnecessarily — a practice that has been proven to be detrimental to investor returns over time.

The bar of soap analogy illustrates the effect of switching between recent winners — the more the soap is handled, the smaller it becomes. This strategy has been proven to destroy investment value.

The need for thorough due diligence has perhaps never been as important as it is today. There will always be certain trends creating short-term noise. Quality, active investment teams can adapt to changing circumstances, and filter through short-term noise, and deliver peer group-beating returns.

• Pask is CIO at PSG Wealth.