TREVOR MANUEL: Mosebenzi Zwane’s naked abuse of power

The issue here is that public accountability is actually quite rationally structured, and the mere fact that parliament does not adequately exercise its authority does not alter that fact.

The column also equated the circumstances of the strategic arms procurement and those of the attempted nuclear transaction. It argues that “the ostensible legal strictures that prevented Nene from signing off on a nuclear deal did not deter Manuel from adding his signature to the strategic arms procurement”.

Despite the many views at the time, we have a constitutional obligation to establish a security service to defend our sovereignty. Chapter 11 of the constitution is devoted to this purpose. It stands to reason that of we are to have a defensive capability, that the defence force would need to be reasonably equipped.

There was the recognition, even before the advent of democracy, that SA’s naval defence systems were badly neglected and that it needed to be recapitalised. In addition, a democratic SA could not be entirely dependent on the Israeli Defence Force for the maintenance of its air-defence systems through the then already dated Cheetah squadron.

These matters were the subject of the “First Defence Review” that had been approved by parliament. Beyond the parliamentary approval was the process of acquisition, led by the SA National Defence Force, and steered into a special cabinet subcommittee.

The processes followed have been examined repeatedly and found to be above board. At no time during these processes did any cabinet committee or member (perhaps with the exception of the minister of defence) involve themselves with matters such as the appropriate missile systems, the electrics on vessels, or any such matters of high specialisation.

There was a separation into primary and secondary contracts — and collective cabinet responsibility related only to the primary contracts. The minister of finance had to ensure that the project was affordable in the medium term and that loan agreements were the best SA could raise.

My signature was appended to the loan agreements that were all lawful, and repeatedly found to be so. Any minister who would single-handedly seek to usurp the powers of the cabinet in a process that had already been thoroughly canvassed by parliament in the defence review would create an unthinkable constitutional crisis.