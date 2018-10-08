Editor’s Lunchbox: The inquiry Nomgcobo Jiba wants
Reactions to finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s apology and Eskom’s procurement policy was not even the official policy
The General Council of the Bar’s appeal against National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) deputy head Nomgcobo Jiba’s reinstatement as an advocate should be heard before an inquiry into her into her fitness to hold office, her lawyers have argued.
Business Day understands that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene offered his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend.
The apology Nene issued on Friday might have been a tactical mistake, a sign of weakness and naivete at a time when there are many knives out to get him, writes Stuart Theobald.
Nene’s opposition to the nuclear deal up to the day he was fired is commendable. In the context of a cabinet of toadies, some of whom were openly deriding him, it was not an easy stance to take, writes Ranjeni Munusamy.
An Eskom policy to procure coal only from majority black-owned coal suppliers — which influenced major mining houses such as Anglo American and South32 to divest from the local sector — was never official policy.
Minerals Council SA has urged its members to approach the state-capture commission to reveal any underhand or irregular approaches or dealings with former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and his departmental officials.
Intu’s share price jumped as much as 30% on Friday following reports that a consortium of investors is considering taking the UK-focused shopping mall owner private.
