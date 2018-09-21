EDITORIAL: Banks’ Gupta testimony reveals ANC’s financial illiteracy

The bullying and cajoling went so far as an implicit threat to pull the licence of the banks if they would not reverse their decision. A threat was also made to change the law to make banks unable to close accounts and, most outrageously, a suggestion was made that banks should break the law in order to make sure the remaining employees of the Gupta empire could get paid.

All of this was informed by the notion that banks are structured to prevent black South Africans from progressing in SA, an idea that astounded the banking executives. Notionally, this was being achieved through collusive behaviour intended and designed to exclude black South Africans from the banking system in terms of the "white monopoly capital" mantra.

For example, Standard Bank’s former head of compliance Ian Sinton testified that he and bank CEO Sim Tshabalala were asked to comment on the perception that they were part of white monopoly capital that was oppressing black business. They were also asked to comment on reports that the banks were "taking instructions from Stellenbosch" in closing the Guptas’ accounts.

To the suggestion that they should keep the accounts open so that the Guptas could pay their staff, Sinton pointed out that to do so would entail breaking not only their banking codes of practice but also the law.

The bank’s ANC interrogators — then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, his deputy Jessie Duarte and economic policy head Enoch Godongwana — seemed totally uninterested in investigating for themselves what the Guptas might have done to warrant the banks taking such a drastic step. The whole meeting was premised on the idea that the banks were at fault, not the perpetrators of the series of crimes that have subsequently become apparent.