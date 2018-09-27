Opinion

CARTOON: Visa reforms

27 September 2018 - 05:02 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Thursday September 27 2018
Thursday September 27 2018

Tourism experts warn SA’s new child visa regime is confusing

Tourism body say Malusi Gigaba’s announcement about minors travelling to SA fails to clarify requirements
National
1 day ago

Soon it will be much less cumbersome for foreign minors to travel to SA

'Rather than denying entry where documentation is absent, travellers will be given an opportunity to prove parental consent,' home affairs minister ...
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Rescue package more longer-term remedy than short-term fix

The package is good for business and in several regards will improve the environment for investment
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: The good choices Cyril Ramaphosa is making

'It was fascinating to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa outline his stimulus package on Friday. He was making choices, mostly very good ones'
Politics
23 hours ago
Wednesday September 26 2018
Wednesday September 26 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Venezuela's economy proves that socialism simply ...
Opinion
2.
TIM COHEN: How the Zondo commission is becoming a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Broken families and scrambled lives the result of ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Who asked Mmusi Maimane to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SYLVIA MCKEOWN: DNA-altered mosquitoes to fly ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.