Why we must put insurers’ data to work against crime

The recent publication of the 2017-2018 crime statistics will have triggered insurers to recalibrate the costs of the various — and growing — risks they face, with an inevitable effect on the "grudge purchase", which perhaps hurts consumers more in SA than elsewhere in the world.

Taxpayers fork out for what the state ought to be delivering: on health, private security and boreholes. The reasons why people pay for insurance are as complex as the country: a history of oppressive governance; government inefficiencies; and corruption.

According to a 2017 survey, the short-term insurance industry reported gross written premiums of R92.1bn in 2016. This was 4.2% higher than the R88.4bn written in 2015, and much higher than SA’s GDP growth of 0.3% in 2016.

Successful insurance companies profit from the state’s inefficiencies but, other than a reactive safety net taxpayers have already begrudgingly paid for, what do they offer society in return?

A few companies have made real efforts to recognise the potential of their critical role and pay it back — like Outsurance’s pointsman service to alleviate inner-city traffic congestion during peak hours. Some insurers publish tips on what to do in the case of a robbery, and high-level crime trend analysis is offered by others — which confirms what everybody already knows.

A call to a broker or insurer is often the first step after an incident – even before a crime is reported to the police, which is done increasingly solely to obtain a case number for insurers, with little expectation that the crime may be solved.

Some provinces have shown consecutive year-on-year increases in serious crimes over the past 10 years, so it is clear that law enforcement structures are under-resourced and unable to effectively arrest this trend.