SAPS can be effective only if Cele is replaced by an honest technocrat

The choice of Cele as police minister is as k*k-handed and unsuitable as putting the fox in charge of the hen house. The charges that should be investigated against him won’t be, not while he is in charge. That would be tantamount to career suicide on the part of any police personnel who seek to enforce Moloi’s recommendation.

Cele is simply symptomatic of the practice of deploying cadres loyal to Zuma and the national democratic revolution to positions of power in the police. When asked if she was a cadre, Phiyega refused to answer, which is tantamount to an admission. Cadre deployment in any part of the public administration (including state-owned enterprises) is both illegal and unconstitutional.

It is also no way to turn a caterpillar into a butterfly. The cadres owe their appointment to deployment committees at Luthuli House; they owe their loyalty to the revolution, not to the public of SA, whom they are meant to serve.

The conflict of interest so generated accounts for the high levels of corruption in high places and for the near success of the attempt to capture the state made by the Zuma and Gupta families.

An end to cadre deployment and the testing of the competence of all in leadership positions in the police must be the first order of business if the butterfly is to be incubated. Appointments on merit in accordance with the requirements of section 195(1) of the constitution are imperative.

It would be a most welcome change.

The entire criminal justice administration will remain paralysed as long as corruption in high places enjoys impunity, as it did during the Zuma years. The police and the prosecutors are all too compromised to act, which is why nothing has been done, criminally speaking, about Marikana, Nkandla or the removal from office of Mxolisi Nxasana as national director of public prosecutions. It has been left to civil society to highlight these shortcomings.

The cure to corruption in high places is the establishment of an integrity commission under chapter nine of the constitution to prevent, combat, investigate and prosecute grand corruption in SA. This bold move would side-step the dysfunction in the police, Hawks and NPA. It will see those guilty of corruption brought to trial.

It will allow ordinary police officers to get on with their duties without having to look over their shoulders to check that they are pleasing cadre deployment committees, which protect the crooked in high places, not least in the interests of party funding. An integrity commission would have the will and the skill to recover misappropriated state assets and funds.

The draft legislation to create it already exists.

Obviously, replacing Cele with an honest and competent technocrat is the first step towards implementing the National Development Plan and Farlam commission recommendations. An integrity commission would clean up the acknowledged "sins of incumbency" of the ANC, and the criminal justice administration could be put back on an even keel.

In short: fire the minister, stop the cadre infestation of the police, make merit appointments, demilitarise the police and create a specialised integrity commission to clean up the mess left by the Zuptoids. Don’t expect any of this to happen as a consequence of the talkfest Cele has in mind for Boksburg. If the political will to do what is necessary doesn’t currently exist, the voters know what to do.

• Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now and author of Confronting the Corrupt.