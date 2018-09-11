National

Ten years of murder in South Africa in one terrifying graphic

More people have been murdered in South Africa over the last 10 years than died in the Afghanistan war or in the bombing of Hiroshima

11 September 2018 - 11:42 Staff Writer
Bheki Cele. Picture: SAPA
Bheki Cele. Picture: SAPA

The government has just released South Africa's crime statistics for 2017/2018. They show that some 20 336 people were murdered in the last year measured.

This is the highest murder number the country has ever recorded. The statistics over 10 years compare unfavourably with deaths in the Afghanistan war or in the bombing of Hiroshima.

Police minister, Bheki Cele said of the statistics that they 'bring us close to a war zone' with 57 people murdered a day.

Here are the hard facts about murder in SA in one graphic:

The SA Police Service releases the yearly crime stats on Tuesday, September 11 2018. Here are seven alarming figures from the results. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sars might not be able to collect 40% of ...
National
2.
Ten years of murder in South Africa in one ...
National
3.
Dire crime statistics are ‘nothing to write home ...
National
4.
ANC councillor arrested for killing of KZN ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.