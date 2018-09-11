Ten years of murder in South Africa in one terrifying graphic

The government has just released South Africa's crime statistics for 2017/2018. They show that some 20 336 people were murdered in the last year measured.

This is the highest murder number the country has ever recorded. The statistics over 10 years compare unfavourably with deaths in the Afghanistan war or in the bombing of Hiroshima.

Police minister, Bheki Cele said of the statistics that they 'bring us close to a war zone' with 57 people murdered a day.

Here are the hard facts about murder in SA in one graphic: