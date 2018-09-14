BEN TUROK: What Cyril Ramaphosa must do to make SA great and close inequality gap

Why are the courts so tardy in dealing with crime against the state? We need vigorous action, not merely good intentions.

And on the key question of the economy, we now have ample evidence that SA is a high-profit, low-investment country, which is why we are the worst in the world on income and wealth inequality. We now have abundant data, including that provided in the recent World Bank reports, that our economic system is grossly unbalanced in favour of high rewards for the few, including astronomical bonuses for top management, yet poverty and unemployment is overwhelming.

Many official reports refer to the need for structural reform. But they all have a different understanding of what reform should look like. The fact is that we have a highly concentrated economy that generates substantial wealth for a relatively small number of people. And much of this wealth is externalised, so it does not build the economy. In short, it is a kind of colonial economy where extraction is the primary objective.

What is different about our present economy compared to what we inherited in 1994, is that we no longer have a small group of companies firmly in control of the whole economy.

Instead, we have monopolised control of different sectors, as the studies by the University of Johannesburg have shown, which exclude new entrants. Hence our appalling statistics about the tiny small enterprise area and hopeless informal sector, which is supposed to create plenty of jobs and business opportunities.

No wonder that the millions of people in our townships feel marginalised and inadequate. It is no accident.

We return to the question of what Ramaphosa should do. Many of the priorities have been identified in numerous reports. Employment creation is top of the list. Inequality is next – not just in incomes, but in opportunities, in access to skills, in doing business, in access to social services, and so many other areas. Why is it that the Group Areas Act has long gone, yet most South Africans still live in group areas?

Why is it that in an ANC-governed country — the ANC that was built by a young Nelson Mandela and many other young cadres — the youth feel marginalised and neglected.

Ramaphosa, working with that wonderful man Pravin Gordhan, must transform the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) away from profit-making organisations based on high administrative prices to organisations facilitating development. The Chinese formula of ensuring cheap, subsidised inputs generated by massive SOEs into the private sector and the public generally has obviously worked well.

But all these adjustments are not going to happen while the ANC continues bickering and without much more sustained civil society support for Ramaphosa.

Without being alarmist, the country is clearly at a crossroads. Far more is at stake than who is going to win the 2019 elections, vital as that is.

My hope is that a public momentum will build up behind Ramaphosa’s obvious good intentions that will overcome the nasty legacy of the Zuma years and build a new spirit among South Africans as a whole.

• Turok is a former ANC MP and now director of the Institute for African Alternatives.