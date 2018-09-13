Are farmers part of the group that can be killed but never sacrificed?

If we take one of the many sets of figures being bandied about, that "only" 1,800 farm murders were committed in the past two decades, that would mean about 90 racially motivated murders over the period — four or five every year. I don’t recall any brouhaha over those numbers by SA’s many race watchdogs.

But the 95% figure, regularly trotted out by ANC officials, is a thumb suck. Which makes it worse in another sense. The real number doesn’t matter, what does is that it reveals a mind-set that needs to be thought through: that because certain deaths are a fraction of a larger whole, we can relax or look the other way.

This mind-set extends outside the ANC, because the commentariat seems easily plied by "revelations" about the anger over farm murders emanating from nut cases such as the Suiderlanders who travelled to the US with their genocide story and bent Trump’s ear. Anger, or even just complaints about the murder of citizens, has become code for racism, for siding with right-wing troglodytes such as AfriForum.

How did this happen?

The Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben built a large part of his political thinking on an ancient Roman legal rule that held that it is acceptable to kill people who cannot be sacrificed. Through the ages many attempts were made by scholars to try to understand what this enigmatic phrase meant. Agamben situated it in his ideas over the state of exception (or emergency in our parlance) and the sovereignty of the state. In ancient times enemies of the state were regarded as worthy of sacrifice under certain conditions — they could be ritually crucified, or burnt. But there was a class of crimes and people over which the sovereign did not have to break his or her head because ordinary citizens could take the law into their own hands.

In modern times the rituals have long fallen away, but traces are still present in court proceedings and at events such as commissions of inquiry. Key to this, says Agamben, is the homo sacer — the sacred man — whose real or imagined sacrifice allays the spirits and conscience. One might surmise that under the ANC government the sacred man is the poor black man. While the government and its policies exist for his sake, when the chips are down he can be sacrificed.