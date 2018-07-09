Farming 101 teaches the importance of land ownership to leverage returns

Regarding the value of the land as one of the assets of the farming business, a first step is to classify all land available to the farm business in terms of ownership. There can be own land (title deed, private property), rented or leased land (land owned by someone else or the state) and land used for sharecropping.

Land is only an asset if it has value and is tradable. Thus, even "owned land" is only considered an asset under the correct circumstances, ie the guarantee of private property rights. Without this, individuals do not have a secure bundle of rights to land, which includes, naturally, the right to transfer land or rent it out. However, a long-term (99 year) tradable leasehold could be entered in the balance sheet as an asset.

When valuing land one should draw a distinction between dry-land crop cultivation (crops, pasture, orchards and plantations), irrigated land (orchards, crops, pastures), natural grazing, farm yard and waste land. This distinction, with a further distinction for arable land between high, medium and low potential, also indicates that 1ha of land is not the same anywhere in the country.

The land potential, and thus the income-earning potential, not only affects the farm size necessary for a full-time livelihood but also the value of the land. That is why regions with high potential, such as irrigated farm land, have smaller farm sizes that support full-time large businesses. Naturally, the land values are much higher than those in the dry western parts of SA, where animals on low-potential natural grazing are the dominant farming enterprise.

The value of farm land under freehold tenure can be established using the agricultural value (income capitalisation) method or the market value (based on transactions of comparable pieces of land in the region).

The return on investment in land includes not only the annual income from the land but its appreciated value over time. The market value is therefore almost always higher than the agricultural value of farm land. There will, however, be no market value for land if land cannot be sold.

Throughout the recent discourse in SA there seems to be an aversion to the principle of using land as collateral to access finance. There seems to be some misunderstanding of the risks facing lenders that extend loans to individuals to acquire assets or inputs. There is no guarantee, given the risks inherent to agriculture, that individuals will repay the borrowed funds. So what guarantee does the financial institution have? What happens if the asset is not used to produce an income stream from which the monthly or annual payment can be made?