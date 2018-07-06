President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on land reform‚ to be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.

The committee is tasked with co-ordinating and implementing measures to accelerate the redistribution of land‚ the extension of security of tenure‚ the provision of agricultural support and the redress of spatial inequality within a broad and comprehensive land redistribution and agricultural development programme.

Ramaphosa said the appointment of the committee is in line with his commitment‚ made earlier this year during his state of the nation address‚ to accelerate land redistribution.

The goal is not only to redress historical injustice‚ but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation so as to boost security‚ rural development‚ poverty reduction, and strengthen the economy.

The committee comprises the following ministers:

Minister for Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform‚ Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize.

Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene.

Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

Minister of Public Work‚ Thulas Nxesi.

Ramaphosa is also expected to appoint a panel of experts soon to provide technical support to the committee as it carries out its task of expediting land reform through all available measures‚ including expropriation without compensation.