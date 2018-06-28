What is now needed to turn our economy around — and even thrive

We should put behind us the era of diminishing trust in public institutions and weakened confidence in leaders — that, was a key statement to come out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2018 state of the nation address.

Statements such as this show that he is clearly keenly aware of the issues facing SA, and appears to be sensitive to the challenges ahead.

During his first address as state president he spoke of a necessary collaboration between business and labour, the need to ensure economic growth and a requirement to encourage new investment.

In addition, he indicated that some tough love was needed to close the fiscal gap, stabilise debt and restore state-owned enterprises to health.

These statements were like a breath of fresh air. A new leader with a credible vision was always likely to be seen as a positive by investors and, so far, this has been the case. At the end of the day it all comes down to good governance. Investing in a country is like investing in a company. Over and above the business case there has to be a competent and honest management team that can be trusted to deliver on strategy.