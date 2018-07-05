National

There have been worse proposals, Julius Malema says of Zwelithini’s secession suggestion

The EFF leader says Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s recent threat to call for KwaZulu-Natal to secede from SA is part of the king’s contribution to the land debate

05 July 2018 - 13:25 Aphiwe Deklerk
EFF leader Julius Malema and Zolani Mkhiva (CONTRALESA), brief the media in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. They spoke about Land redistribution without compensation. Also present were Floyd Shivambu (EFF) , Kgosi SetlamoragonThobejane (CONTRALESA) and various other members of the respective groups. Malema also spoke about EFF policy and announced that the party is joining forces with Contralesa. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
EFF leader Julius Malema and Zolani Mkhiva (CONTRALESA), brief the media in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. They spoke about Land redistribution without compensation. Also present were Floyd Shivambu (EFF) , Kgosi SetlamoragonThobejane (CONTRALESA) and various other members of the respective groups. Malema also spoke about EFF policy and announced that the party is joining forces with Contralesa. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema defended Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s right to fight for his land, saying others had made worse proposals.

Addressing a joint media conference with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) in Johannesburg‚ Malema said Zwelithini’s recent threat to call for a secession from SA was part of the king’s contribution to the land debate.

Malema said he had witnessed worse contributions from white South Africans during the public hearings on the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution. "There are boers who are calling for a separate republic‚" Malema said.

Contralesa secretary Zolani Mkiva says they agree with the EFF that section 25 should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Mkiva said they were not convinced that expropriation without compensation could be done without changing the Constitution.

"We support expropriation of land without compensation wholeheartedly‚" Mkiva said on behalf of the organisation.

Mkiva said Contralesa viewed the Ingonyama Trust issue as an administrative one. "It is land under the administration of Africans‚" he said. He explained that expropriation without compensation should be aimed at "stolen land"‚ whereas the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust was not stolen.

He announced that Contralesa and the EFF would hold a joint land summit within six months.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mines on care and maintenance are bad for the ...
National
2.
Moyane loyalists sidelined in SARS reshuffle of ...
National
3.
SA’s electricity consumption in May at its ...
National
4.
There have been worse proposals, Julius Malema ...
National

Related Articles

Late ANC veteran awarded the Order of Luthuli for combating injustice
National

Inxeba’s creators to hear ruling on film’s hardcore porn rating on Thursday
National

Zulu warriors to hear king’s response about land held by the Ingonyama Trust
National

'KZN community fights land sales by Ingonyama'
National

King asks Zulus for more money to help him keep control of Ingonyama Trust land
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.