How do we move ahead if it’s always yesterday?

When Hope visited Kimberley he found a poem that he’d written long ago framed on the wall of the local Transport Museum. This poem, a lament by an old white railway worker, had been banned by the ancien regime broadcaster in 1974 because of what it revealed about naked racist attitudes. However, in 1994 it was banned again by the "new" SABC — because its language faithfully reflected the way many white South Africans once spoke. Where else might a poem, behind glass in a museum, obtain asylum from changing state authorities?

The approach that any new history curriculum will almost certainly not take is to give students a sense of changing attitudes over time. The opposing, deeply entrenched beliefs revealed by the #RhodesMustFall uproar show that we still mostly prefer our history in black and white, reluctant to concede to other viewpoints or new information.

Prof Christopher Saunders, in his seminal book The Making of the South African Past, charts the shifting interpretations and even conflicting reassessments of leading historians.

Saunders recalled: "In 1853, the missionary David Livingstone criticised what he called the ‘Van Riebeeck Principle’ — the idea that whites were always right and had the right to dominate and subjugate others."

Over 150 years later, during the impassioned debates over "colonialism", it seemed that quite a few white South Africans had not progressed much beyond Livingstone’s ‘Van Riebeeck Principle’.

At the end of his journey, Hope concluded that many whites were "reverting to type", displaying "self-righteousness mingled with self-pity that reminds me very much of how we were — and how we are, all over again".

At the same time he meets angry young "cadres", who display a baffling paranoia, as though they were in danger from the Special Branch of old. Trying to explain their aims, he finds that they mouth clichés and speak in "vaporous abstractions" — like "The West" or "Whiteness" rather than whites — as if unwilling to come right out and say who is the real enemy.

Instead statues became the target. Once more, the past, in the bronze likenesses of dead white men, became a battlefield for the present.

The iconoclasts, mostly black, wished to tear down such graven images while the inconophiles, mostly white, defensively vouched for — and even venerated — those images.

Three decades ago, Hope wrote White Boy Running, a classic account of life under the old regime, where he remarked: "It is always yesterday in South Africa." The grim National Party tried to control everything by what he called, "the sacred book of incantations".

Today on radio or TV you hear an eerily similar ritual mangling of words, merely with different incantations. Demands that Rhodes Must Fall are not original, Hope reminds us. In the 1950s Afrikaans students at UCT called for the removal of that bronze arch imperialist.

So can we finally move on? Not if we continue to deploy history as a cudgel to beat our fellow citizens, proving it’s still yesterday in SA.

• Rostron is a journalist and author.