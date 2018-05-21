Black firms ready to fill vacuum in accounting and auditing profession

We remain supportive of the untainted management of the company and have offered our support to them should they seek to explore other avenues to find amicable ways to preserve the legacy of this historic institution.

This also gives rise to a discussion the sector needs to have about creating more opportunities for black firms to audit JSE-listed companies as well as banks, as there is now a vacuum in the market, which presents a risk of over-concentration. This is a real opportunity to tackle economic transformation in the sector, and we call upon all market participants to consider this proposal and for us to form partnerships to deliver on this ideal.

We have offered our support to the black professionals within KPMG since 2017, and we are watching the developments that will emanate from the findings of the Irba and Saica investigations.

It is important to highlight a contrast in how the KPMG and Nkonki matters have played out in the market. The fact the auditor-general’s pronouncements regarding terminating work for a black firm have resulted in its liquidation is an indication of the low levels of private sector support for black firms, which leaves them over-reliant on state business.

On the other hand, that a firm such as KPMG has a more diverse client base due to extensive private sector support provides a clear demonstration of how much more work still needs to be done to bring about transformation in the sector and tackle the issue of market concentration by the big firms.

We are also hopeful that KPMG will revisit its position as the external auditors of Saica as it begins its internal reforms and allow for more independent processes to proceed and conclude timeously.

We remain very watchful over the outcomes of the Irba inquiries into the conduct of Deloitte auditors in the audits of African Bank and Steinhoff. It is our view that the issue of reforms in the auditing sector need to be tackled to guard against the implications of a lack of auditor independence.

Quantifiably, the collapse of African Bank led to the Reserve Bank’s injection of R5bn to keep the bank afloat. In addition, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and other banks contributed to recapitalising the bank so it could regain its footing. As a result the bank is now fully operational and has appointed a new CEO.

While this is a better outcome than liquidation, it is important to ensure we engage in conversations about what led to the initial problems with the bank and then ensure they are never repeated. The PIC’s loss of billions from the Steinhoff collapse also demonstrates the real cost to society and the government, signifying again the need for serious reforms in the professional services field.