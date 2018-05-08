Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Can SA’s auditors repair their tarnished reputations?

08 May 2018 - 08:44 Business Day TV
KPMG is re-thinking its future in SA. The scandal-hit firm is reviewing its business model and has welcomed the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ (IRBA’s) plan to review its turnaround strategy.

And Telkom has become the latest company to drop audit firm Nkonki, which has entered voluntary liquidation.

KPMG acknowledges that its failings have damaged the audit profession.

IRBA CEO Bernard Agulhas spoke to Business Day TV to provide insight into the two firms’ plans and the effect the scandal has on the broader auditing profession.

