Nkonki staff want administration and rescue rather than liquidation

16 May 2018 - 13:55 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Employees at audit firm Nkonki have applied to a Pretoria court to block the company’s liquidation and have it put into administration instead so that there is a chance the business can be rescued, according to a court filing.

Last month, Nkonki said damage to its brand and uncertainty over future revenue streams had led to the decision to liquidate the company. This was after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu terminated its contract with Nkonki in April, following reports that a management buyout, led by Nkonki’s former CEO Mitesh Patel, was funded by an associate of the Gupta family.

The Auditor-General had initially decided to await the outcome of independent investigations into KPMG but realised that these would not be concluded ahead of its statutory audit sign-off dates.

The Nkonki story broke when his office was very close to these sign-off deadlines, requiring immediate action, Makwetu said. The Nkonki leadership had also failed to provide his office with a regulatory report that assessed the firm’s compliance with quality control standards.

Furthermore, acting CEO Thuto Masasa could not confirm who the company’s shareholders were until recently.

Bloomberg, with Hanna Ziady

WATCH: Can SA’s auditors repair their tarnished reputations?

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas talks to Business Day TV about how the KPMG scandal has affected the auditing profession
