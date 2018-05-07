Companies / Financial Services

SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC replace Nkonki and EY at Telkom

07 May 2018 - 13:24 Staff Writer
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

Telkom said on Monday it was terminating the services of Nkonki as joint auditor of the group.

As a consequence, EY will be the sole auditor signing off Telkom’s annual financial statements for the year to end-March, after which EY will also retire as auditor for the group.

PwC and SizweNtsalubaGobodo have been appointed as Telkom’s new joint external auditors for the financial year ending March 2019.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu earlier cut ties with Nkonki, amid questions relating to its independence in relation to the auditing of certain Gupta companies.

Nkonki has announced that it will go into voluntary liquidation.

At 12.52pm Telkom shares had gained 1.32% to R56.88 in JSE trade.

More audit firms at risk as auditor-general wields axe

Difficulties are everywhere in the profession, says auditor-general
Companies
18 days ago

Number crunchers get crunched in numbers

So far, only E&Y has remained unscathed
Companies
19 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: VBS money trail to related parties is in a class of its own in banking collapses

Effectively, individuals were being paid to get municipalities to shift their deposits to VBS — which is against the law
Opinion
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bleeding KPMG SA reviews its business model
Companies / Financial Services
2.
JSE to review trading activity ahead of Dis-Chem ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bleeding KPMG SA rethinks its future
Companies / Financial Services
4.
VBS bank saga takes another turn with the raid on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff to meet lenders on debt restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Loss of KPMG would be a loss for everyone
Companies

Barclays decision threatens KPMG SA
Companies / Financial Services

More audit firms at risk as auditor-general wields axe
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.