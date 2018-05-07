SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC replace Nkonki and EY at Telkom

Telkom said on Monday it was terminating the services of Nkonki as joint auditor of the group.

As a consequence, EY will be the sole auditor signing off Telkom’s annual financial statements for the year to end-March, after which EY will also retire as auditor for the group.

PwC and SizweNtsalubaGobodo have been appointed as Telkom’s new joint external auditors for the financial year ending March 2019.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu earlier cut ties with Nkonki, amid questions relating to its independence in relation to the auditing of certain Gupta companies.

Nkonki has announced that it will go into voluntary liquidation.

At 12.52pm Telkom shares had gained 1.32% to R56.88 in JSE trade.