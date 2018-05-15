INTEGRATION
Ubuntu is the glue that can bond generations at work
There are significant differences in outlook, expectations and work relationships between generations
No organisation today can claim to be immune to deep shifts in the technological, economic, political and social spheres. One of these shifts affects the new generation entering the labour market, who are eager to have a voice on matters that affect their personal and professional lives.
Literature indicates significant differences in outlook, expectations and work relationships between this and previous generations. Differences between generational cohorts include attitudes towards careers, emphasis placed on training and development, and the need for meaningful work.
In SA, this younger cohort is known as the "born free" generation, because they were born after the transition to democracy, but they are also affected by practices of the past.
"Born frees" make up nearly 40% of the 56-million people in SA, but there is a high level of unemployment in this cohort. Among its economically active population, only 33% of men and 25% of women can be said to have regular employment.
One of the consequences of SA’s apartheid legacy was an education system that did not provide the same levels of quality and access to education across race and class.
Although the country has one of the highest rates of education expenditures in Africa (about 6.5% of GDP), and despite gains made in the past 20 years, many educational challenges affect the supply of skilled workers to the economy necessary to meet the demands of today’s labour force.
Organisations in the private and public sector therefore face surmounting challenges in attracting, motivating, and retaining the limited pool of skilled individuals to fill a fast-growing demand for labour.
In this environment the participation and contribution of younger high-skilled workers is critical for businesses and organisations that rely on the talent of employees to increase productivity, competitive advantage and overall organisational sustainability.
People born between 1994 and 2000 in SA have no memory of the restrictive apartheid structures forced upon previous generations and they live and work without official limitations.
While this generation is defined largely as black due to current demographics, it is believed that young South Africans across the colour line enjoy more in common with one another than previous generations. As a result of being born outside the limitations of racial segregation, the "born free" sector of society is more culturally integrated with others in its generation.
However, the "born free" label faces challenges because many think this name is more aspirational than real, and less homogenous than indicated. These tensions are acknowledged in the quotation marks bracketing this term.
Although South Africans in the millenial generation have faced a diversity of experiences, they hold similar beliefs around the world, and especially with other individuals in this generation in other developing countries who face similar challenges such as inequality, political instability, financial volatility, high birth rates and similar demography.
And from these dimensions they differ from people in the so-called Generation Y, in developed countries. For example, a large proportion of skilled and employed black millennials support their extended families, following cultural expectations.
But millennials in SA, as in developed countries, are more proficient in technology than previous generations and use social media collaboratively to solve problems that enable innovation. They are less risk-averse. This may have a positive spin-off for organisations.
In contrast with previous generations, millennials have a proactive attitude towards career paths, emphasising training and development and need for meaningful work.
Accenture reports that young South African employees’ loyalty is self-directed and they prefer diverse and flexible work arrangements with appropriate salaries. "Born frees" are more driven by challenging tasks and a desire for new things.
Their diverse approaches to work create new and different challenges, with high implications for all kinds of organisations in the private and public sectors.
Key recommendations for organisations dealing with intergenerational challenges are building collaborative relationships, cross-generational mentoring, and rethinking people management.
One way to improve collaboration is to focus on shared values. In SA, forward-looking organisations are drawing on the concept of Ubuntu. The revival of this practice may be understood as an attempt to (re)discover African cultural values eroded by colonialism and apartheid.
Ubuntu is about embracing the value of generosity, hospitality, friendliness, care and compassion among human beings. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu says individuals who share these values are willing to support others and strengthen themselves.
Practising Ubuntu involves strategies to build and consolidate relationships between groups in the workplace. The adoption of the Ubuntu philosophy leads to the strengthening of organisational culture and promotes the formation of an identity where everyone acts in the interests of the self and in high synchrony with interests of the team to achieve the organisation’s objectives. Anyone who does not value a person is unable to value and support the interests of others.
These are also fundamental principles in human-centred management, and this unified identity is crucial to filling gaps created by SA’s fractured past.
Promoting tolerance using Ubuntu through a variety of methods empowers employees, offers independence and strengthens interdependence. These actions lead to increased employee participation, work satisfaction and engagement where all employees – across generational groupings – assume responsibility for their actions and outputs. This comes through participative leadership that enhances understanding across generations, gender, race and culture.
Inclusive communication among leaders and employees could be vital actions showing genuine sensitivity to individual concerns, enhancing self-esteem and using win-win conflict resolution strategies to consolidate the success of Ubuntu cultures.
Organisations in all industries and sectors should create opportunities for cross-generational mentoring to promote knowledge transfer among employees and increase work satisfaction that benefits all — including millennials, who seek new knowledge, and Baby Boomers who wish to share experiences. But today Baby Boomer and Generation X employees are mentored by millennials familiar with the latest technology. "Reverse mentoring" can be an effective approach to shift attitudes to benefit each organisation.
Cross-generational teams could be built through joint volunteering activities that help to engage millennials with their inherent desire to be productive citizens, serve society, as well as give organisations good ethical records.
SA can capitalise on the potential of the "born free" generation and optimise their contribution with continuous assessment of their needs and those of all employees.
Continuous improvement of organisational culture as a base for human-centred management creates best opportunities for employees’ development and engagement, leading to optimal service to customers, aligned with increases in individual performance and organisational competitiveness required to attain sustainability in this complex and highly integrated world today.
The changes and challenges that affect organisations today are profound and broad-based. The challenges for millennials, as much as for workers of all other generations, depend increasingly on the human ability and a commitment to deploy the Ubuntu philosophy as a necessary condition for optimal synchronisation of wellbeing at a personal, organisational, social, national and global level.
• Ronnie is a senior lecturer in Organisational Behaviour and People Management at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. This is an extract from the book Wellbeing for Sustainability in the Workplace, part of the Routledge Human Centred Management series.
