Ubuntu is the glue that can bond generations at work

No organisation today can claim to be immune to deep shifts in the technological, economic, political and social spheres. One of these shifts affects the new generation entering the labour market, who are eager to have a voice on matters that affect their personal and professional lives.

Literature indicates significant differences in outlook, expectations and work relationships between this and previous generations. Differences between generational cohorts include attitudes towards careers, emphasis placed on training and development, and the need for meaningful work.

In SA, this younger cohort is known as the "born free" generation, because they were born after the transition to democracy, but they are also affected by practices of the past.

"Born frees" make up nearly 40% of the 56-million people in SA, but there is a high level of unemployment in this cohort. Among its economically active population, only 33% of men and 25% of women can be said to have regular employment.

One of the consequences of SA’s apartheid legacy was an education system that did not provide the same levels of quality and access to education across race and class.

Although the country has one of the highest rates of education expenditures in Africa (about 6.5% of GDP), and despite gains made in the past 20 years, many educational challenges affect the supply of skilled workers to the economy necessary to meet the demands of today’s labour force.