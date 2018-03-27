The drought crisis in Cape Town is a good opportunity to practise humility

While low rainfall figures are the norm in Riyadh, its city planners have taken this into account and have constructed desalination plants to supply the city with water.

However, in Riyadh energy is cheap, so this might not be the best comparison.

Another way of looking at the Cape Town scenario would be to compare it with cities in similar geographical regions: Brazil, Australia, California, Spain and Portugal. All of these regions have faced or continue to face severe droughts. This includes a decade-long drought in Australia. Yet, none of these regions has a Day Zero that shifts with the vagaries of the political winds.

The third comparison is with Gauteng. In October 2016, the province was facing a serious drought, with the Vaal Dam storage system standing at 27% of capacity.

The same panic that is being felt in Cape Town right now was being felt in Johannesburg back then, but during November and December there was good rains, which increased the water in the dams dramatically.

Gauteng’s good rains may have led to the problems in Cape Town in a way. If a problem disappears, the collective returns to "normal" and focuses on more immediate pressing issues, such as adapting to three different ministers of finance in a week. The lesson here is that Johannesburg got lucky; Cape Town may not.

The point I am trying to make with these three comparisons is that water scarcity is not uncommon, drought is not uncommon and Johannesburg and Cape Town are separated only by fate. Pure luck, not design or by reaction.

The lack of water in Cape Town is self-inflicted. It is a consequence of nonpartisan, poor governance. The city, provincial and national governments are all partly responsible. It seems that hoping for rain has been the main approach to a solution to the problem, despite all the scientific data that indicated that hope was a futile solution.

The mad scramble to consider desalination as the last-minute cure-all is as flawed as the company providing electricity for it. Even if the desalination plants can be built in time to avert disaster, which is unlikely, Eskom required R20bn by March to keep its operations functional. If Eskom defaults and hence fails to produce electricity, the desalination plants will stop working. Also, 50l of water per person per day from desalination will require at least 30MW of power. This amounts to the capacity of one of Eskom’s smaller power plants. Eskom is already running close to maximum capacity and increased pressure on the electricity grid might lead to another series of rolling blackouts.

Water problems are complex. One fix can cause another problem.