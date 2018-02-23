ANDREW LE ROUX: Don’t be caught unawares

The recent changes in government and an enhanced expectation of consistent leadership and direction make it tempting to believe that our country and our region are entering a period of relative stability.

However, we’re not out of the woods yet. We’ve come out of a period of policy uncertainty, ratings downgrades and currency volatility, but we have a new period of change to look forward to as we clean up abuses and seek solutions for education funding, land reform and water management, among others.

Dynamic change is perhaps the only constant we can expect — though the form it will take is not easy to predict.

Private sector companies should get used to uncertainty. While government may show signs of more ethical leadership and a renewed commitment to growth, emerging trends outside politics also present threats to businesses. Structural challenges such as inequality, unemployment and low economic growth don’t have easy solutions.

Corporate leaders need to formulate strategies to anticipate these potential shocks and their ramifications if they are to future-proof their businesses for the long term.

SA’s future shocks are likely to be environmental as well as political. And as we see with the Cape water crisis, the two factors are often intertwined.

In response, scenario planning and risk management can predict crises, and suggest the levers with which to mitigate them. Whether making decisions in uncertain times or navigating shocks in the environment, strategies are available to protect the proactive business leader.

A reliable information-management system provides a monitoring and early-warning system. Emerging trends can be measured and tracked. Accurate, up-to-date metrics give an understanding of what is happening and enable risk-management strategies to be implemented timeously.