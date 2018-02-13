Cape Town finally declared a national disaster after drought’s severity is ‘reassessed’

On Tuesday, the government declared a "national disaster" over the drought that is threatening to leave homes in Cape Town without running water.

The drought has now been elevated to disaster status after reassessing its "magnitude and severity".

Cape Town is in the grip of a three-year-long drought as sparse winter rains have failed to bring relief, and dam levels have dropped dangerously low.

Rains at the weekend raised hopes that the situation would improve, but the downpours were neither heavy nor long enough to have an effect on the situation.

The statement, published in the government gazette, means that the national government is now responsible for tackling the issue and ensuring relief efforts.

Cape Town is facing the prospect of having to turn its taps off under a so-called Day Zero scenario to conserve the city’s remaining water supplies.

Most Cape Town residents would be forced to queue at communal taps at 200 water points — likely under police or military guard — to collect a daily ration of 25l, half the amount allowed now.

At the start of February, the target for personal daily water usage was slashed from 87l to 50l.

A single toilet flush uses nine litres. It is hoped that usage cuts will buy the city time to find a solution — or for the rains of the southern winter to refill depleted dams.

Reducing household use, which accounts for 70% of water consumption, has been prioritised over slashing industry’s usage. On Tuesday, the predicted date for Day Zero was pushed back to June 4 after consumption cuts.

The widespread drought has gripped swathes of the nation’s south and west.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane praised Cape Town residents for significantly slashing their water consumption.

"If we keep consumption this low for the weeks and months to come, we will defeat ‘Day Zero’ in 2018," Maimane said.

The drought facing Cape Town is the worst in 100 years.

Cape Town and the surrounding region seasonally receive rains in the winter season running from about June to August.

AFP