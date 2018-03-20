Wine, construction, brewing — no industry can escape the Cape’s water crisis

Winemaker Marlize Jacobs looks out across the parched brown earth that sustains her award-winning vines, surveying the effects of the water crisis ravaging Cape Town and surrounding areas.

"It’s the strangest thing — I think vines like to suffer. When the berries are shrinking, there’s more concentration of flavours," she told AFP, describing the impact on her crop of the worst drought in 100 years.

The Western Cape has gone without significant rains for more than three years, forcing the city to slash residential water consumption by more than 60%. Wine flavours may benefit, but water-intensive businesses such Jacobs’s farm, 35km east of Cape Town, have borne the brunt of the water crisis.

"It’s the fourth year in a row that we have lower production and there is a shortage of wine," said Jacobs. "Water costs have increased by about 100%. We’re absolutely only giving water to keep the vines alive — not any more than that."

So perilous is Cape Town’s economic situation that credit rating agency Moody’s warned in January that if the crisis worsens, it could lead to the city losing its investment-grade status. The province said in its economic forecast for 2017 that the growth outlook was "soured ... by the persisting drought which also threatens employment".

The city was granted a narrow escape earlier this month when the dreaded "day zero" — the date when taps will run dry — was finally pushed back until next year after months of growing public panic. If day zero does arrive, individuals will be forced to queue at public standpipes to collect daily 25 litre rations.

The famed winelands, responsible for 11% of the region’s economic output, also bring millions of visitors to the region annually and the Western Cape tourism sector alone sustains 300,000 jobs. But tourists have been found to use up to eight times as much water as locals.