Trump’s looming tariffs could open a Pandora’s box of complications

If exemptions from these tariffs are granted to some, there will be discrimination. This will make it impossible to invoke the agreement on safeguards and Article XIX of GATT 1994.

As the WTO states: "The guiding principles with respect to safeguard measures are that such measures must be temporary; that they may be imposed only when imports are found to cause or threaten serious injury to a competing domestic industry; that they (generally) be applied on a nonselective (ie most favoured nation) basis; that they be progressively liberalised while in effect; and that the member imposing them (generally) must pay compensation to the members whose trade is affected."

A WTO spokesman said a day after the US announcement that there was still time to discuss the measure. "There is an obligation for a member who takes a measure such as a safeguard or an antidumping measure or a countervailing measure to notify the organisation of that measure. We don’t know what the legal basis for the US measure is, so I can’t comment on whether or not they have an obligation to notify the announced measures from last night to the WTO."

The new anti-WTO sentiment in the White House is based on a belief that the US must defend its trade interests bilaterally or in smaller configurations and not be pulled into global agreements. It is claimed they work to the advantage of lesser powers and apparently at the expense of the US. By bargaining from a position of strength, the US could get better deals.

This approach runs counter to the inclusive nature of the WTO. It requires that existing trade arrangements be dismantled or their effects be reversed, as is being done in the push for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). The irony is that Nafta is one of those smaller trade arrangements where US interests could be adequately protected.

If committed to this approach, the Trump administration will have to take more such measures. This invokes the prospect of a trade war. US allies will also be targeted by US tariff increases or other measures. Trump has already threatened the EU with restrictions on cars.

Trump’s recently announced tariffs won’t hurt China much. Affected nations, including Nato partners and allies such as the EU and Australia, will be harder hit and be pressured to retaliate. That is how trade wars begin.

There may be unexpected difficulties. The UK has indicated that it will try to obtain an exemption for British steel, resulting in a threat from the EU Commission to sue Britain if it secures a unilateral exemption from US steel tariffs.

SA’s Department of Trade and Industry has made inquiries about the proposed tariffs. It said that, if no alternative arrangement was agreed, the tariff would affect South African exporters from March 23. SA, benefiting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act is the most important African exporter of steel to the US, representing a small portion of total US steel demand of 105-million tonnes. However, this amounts to about 5% of South African steel production. Losing the US market could put 300,000 tonnes of steel production at risk, along with some 7,500 jobs in the steel and manufacturing supply chain.

The US market for aluminium produced in SA and Mozambique represents about 20% of annual sales by value, but only 2% of US aluminium product imports.

• Erasmus is an associate at Tralac, the Trade Law Centre.