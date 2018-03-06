Trump runs into wall of Republican resistance over steel tariffs

‘Different approach’

The lawmakers want existing contracts for aluminium and steel to be exempted from tariffs. They also called for a review of the effects of tariffs on the economy "to determine if a different approach would better serve the interests of our American workers, job creators, and consumers". Brady said he spoke with Trump twice last week but not since the Thursday meeting when the President unveiled his plans.

"The President has not made a final decision yet," Brady said. "I’m continuing to reach out to the White House and the trade team."

If Trump follows through with the proposed tariffs, the Senate finance committee should consider holding hearings, said John Cornyn of Texas, the number two Republican in the chamber. "The part that concerns me the most is the potential for retaliatory tariffs and a trade war, and other areas that would affect some of the more vulnerable sectors of our economy, such as agriculture, for example."

Impact on allies

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, is going a step further by pushing a bill to limit the President’s ability to impose tariffs without approval from Congress. "In a government system with checks and balances, the President should not have the power to unilaterally levy or alter tariffs," he said on Twitter on Monday.

While Trump has regularly railed about China’s trade practices, the impact of the tariffs may be felt most by US allies, the EU, Canada and Mexico. Trump wants to protect industries that are "the backbone of this country" and to "make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect American workers", said White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a Monday briefing for reporters.

Trump has used the threat of tariffs in talks with Mexico and Canada on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross recommended the tariffs after concluding that imports of steel and aluminium threaten the country’s national security. Until recently, the inquiry into the national security risks of steel and aluminium had been considered separate from the Nafta discussions, but Trump revived his complaints about Nafta being a "bad deal" for the US in a tweet on Monday and linked the talks underway in Mexico to the tariffs.

Canada, the biggest supplier of steel and aluminium to the US, and Mexico, the number four source of steel, have asked to be excluded from the tariffs.

On Monday, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said that progress on updating Nafta fell short of expectations during the latest negotiations and that time is running out for a new deal.

Bloomberg