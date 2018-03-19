YUNUS MOMONIAT: Our long walk from freedom, with Msholozi

Looking back at the details of Jacob Zuma’s long-running drama, it is impossible to shake off the notion that all will not be well — even after the former president has his day in court. Too much damage has been inflicted along the way, on people, institutions, parties and the body politic.

The story begins with the arms deal, the first violation of the spirit of SA’s democracy and its first major scandal. It ends, for now, with the announcement by the compromised national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams that Zuma will finally be charged for corruption related to the deal.

Along the way we have had Schabir Shaik’s trial, conviction and pardon; Zuma being fired as deputy president; Zuma’s rape trial; his rise to the presidency of the ANC; corruption charges laid against him, revoked and reinstated; Thabo Mbeki’s removal; the Nkandla debacle; the spy-tapes saga; the Zupta state capture spin-off — itself a TV series of many parts — and, finally, Zuma’s removal as president.

A thread connects all these events, but discerning their causes and effects is well-nigh impossible, with every provisional answer raising more questions. But some attempt must be made to link the dots and begin a conversation that will throw light on these matters, and perhaps lead to the beginnings of national repair.

The arms deal remains a mystery; little is still known about why such a burden was embarked on — a disastrous commission of inquiry occluded more than it uncovered.

The arms deal was announced in Parliament in 1999 without being put to a vote, kicking off a diminution of parliamentary oversight that would later make possible gross violations of the Constitution.

The parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), perhaps the most dynamic and nonpartisan of parliamentary committees, was stopped in its tracks — and it has yet to recover its capacity.

A probe by the Scorpions, the corruption-fighting unit, was also waylaid, and a joint report of the Special Investigative Unit and Scopa was drastically edited to reflect that no government wrongdoing had occurred.

Former ANC MP Andrew Feinstein, probably the most vocal early critic of the arms deal, was pushed out of Scopa after contradicting a statement the committee was forced to make that everything was above board. Author Mark Gevisser argues that Mbeki protected Zuma before Shaik was charged. It would seem Mbeki was loath to admit there had been corruption in the arms deal — his only concession to the truth came when he fired Zuma as deputy president, launching a rivalry that would have huge implications. This was an important moment, marking the ANC’s tendency to put the party before the Constitution, the rule of law and the nation. That charges against Zuma were laid only in 2005, and not together with Shaik in 2003, indicated a political decision had been made not to charge Zuma

Democratic SA’s first national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Bulelani Ngcuka, appeared to confirm that the decision rested with Mbeki, having little to do with his "prima facie" impression the case would be unwinnable. Judge Chris Nicholson reinforced the view that Zuma was the object of a conspiracy when Zuma went to the high court to stop the NDPP from charging him.