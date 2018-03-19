ZUMA ERA
YUNUS MOMONIAT: Our long walk from freedom, with Msholozi
Jacob Zuma went to war against the state itself
Looking back at the details of Jacob Zuma’s long-running drama, it is impossible to shake off the notion that all will not be well — even after the former president has his day in court. Too much damage has been inflicted along the way, on people, institutions, parties and the body politic.
The story begins with the arms deal, the first violation of the spirit of SA’s democracy and its first major scandal. It ends, for now, with the announcement by the compromised national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams that Zuma will finally be charged for corruption related to the deal.
Along the way we have had Schabir Shaik’s trial, conviction and pardon; Zuma being fired as deputy president; Zuma’s rape trial; his rise to the presidency of the ANC; corruption charges laid against him, revoked and reinstated; Thabo Mbeki’s removal; the Nkandla debacle; the spy-tapes saga; the Zupta state capture spin-off — itself a TV series of many parts — and, finally, Zuma’s removal as president.
A thread connects all these events, but discerning their causes and effects is well-nigh impossible, with every provisional answer raising more questions. But some attempt must be made to link the dots and begin a conversation that will throw light on these matters, and perhaps lead to the beginnings of national repair.
The arms deal remains a mystery; little is still known about why such a burden was embarked on — a disastrous commission of inquiry occluded more than it uncovered.
The arms deal was announced in Parliament in 1999 without being put to a vote, kicking off a diminution of parliamentary oversight that would later make possible gross violations of the Constitution.
The parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), perhaps the most dynamic and nonpartisan of parliamentary committees, was stopped in its tracks — and it has yet to recover its capacity.
A probe by the Scorpions, the corruption-fighting unit, was also waylaid, and a joint report of the Special Investigative Unit and Scopa was drastically edited to reflect that no government wrongdoing had occurred.
Former ANC MP Andrew Feinstein, probably the most vocal early critic of the arms deal, was pushed out of Scopa after contradicting a statement the committee was forced to make that everything was above board. Author Mark Gevisser argues that Mbeki protected Zuma before Shaik was charged. It would seem Mbeki was loath to admit there had been corruption in the arms deal — his only concession to the truth came when he fired Zuma as deputy president, launching a rivalry that would have huge implications. This was an important moment, marking the ANC’s tendency to put the party before the Constitution, the rule of law and the nation. That charges against Zuma were laid only in 2005, and not together with Shaik in 2003, indicated a political decision had been made not to charge Zuma
Democratic SA’s first national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Bulelani Ngcuka, appeared to confirm that the decision rested with Mbeki, having little to do with his "prima facie" impression the case would be unwinnable. Judge Chris Nicholson reinforced the view that Zuma was the object of a conspiracy when Zuma went to the high court to stop the NDPP from charging him.
Zuma won the ANC presidency in 2007 at its Polokwane conference, where the party also decided to shut down the Scorpions. This was decreed in Parliament, where again no debate took place.
Nicholson ruled that then justice minister Penuell Maduna had an improper relationship with the NDPP, together with the presidency influencing the decision on whether and when to charge Zuma and the dropping of charges against Thales.
When Shaik was found guilty of a corrupt relationship to him, Zuma was fired. But this only served to bolster his position in the ANC and fracture the party. Zuma’s allies, and Cosatu and the South African Communist Party, read all developments as chess moves in the battle between Mbeki and Zuma.
Nicholson’s ruling was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which criticised him for straying beyond his remit, but not before the ANC used the findings to nail Mbeki.
This clash marked the beginning of the end of the party of Nelson Mandela, and the rise of the regime that ruled from 2009 to 2017. Had an unlimited inquiry been conducted and all criminality uncovered, SA would have been different.
Zuma’s need for money was urgent since he had a large and growing family, and he had begun work on his Nkandla home. But he had his eye on the presidency, which he calculated would dissolve his money problems and the looming charges.
Zuma won the ANC presidency in 2007 at its Polokwane conference, where the party also decided to shut down the Scorpions. This was decreed in Parliament, where again no debate took place. It was the first of many moves to curtail police and prosecutorial powers. The NPA was henceforth severed from the investigative arm of the police. In September 2008, Mbeki was removed as head for state and Zuma became president of the country.
Zuma set about effectively shutting down the NPA by appointing pliable directors to ensure the charges and probes against him would be quashed. The record of the NPA since 2009 has been dismal. From 2009 to 2018 there have been four directors, all of them dubious, with the possible exception of Mxolisi Nxasana.
Zuma appointed the Seriti commission in 2011, before the Constitutional Court could determine the terms of reference for an inquiry into the arms deal. The commission looked only at the primary contracts and not the subcontracts, where most of the graft occurred.
The most disastrous consequence of Zuma’s reign was his fixation with his own affairs. The seat of power was vacant, governance nonexistent and virtually every system and every department became dysfunctional. Service delivery went into a steep decline, protests came thick and fast, unemployment rose, crime soared and the health and education systems fell into crises.
Zuma further degraded Parliament, laughing off its earnest proceedings. He undermined the public protector and other Chapter Nine institutions and trashed the Constitution.
He was not content with averting corruption charges, he went on an aggressive campaign to hobble the state’s capacity to harm him long into the future by trying to install his former wife in his place. He didn’t hesitate to use ethnic mobilisation to bolster his position; he alienated the ANC’s traditional allies, entering into a pact with the Gupta family, who took over veritable departments of government. They eventually moved on the Treasury, the last functional entity.
Zuma went to war against the state itself. The Hawks, launched in 2008 to replace the Scorpions, entered the battle as his private army. Zuma is gone, but many of his cronies are in strategic positions of power.
