Vindicated DA says ‘accountability starts now’ with Zuma to stand trial

The DA said the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma was a victory for everyone who fought for the years to have the former president face accountability for his crimes. "That accountability starts now," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.



“Halala! We celebrate the day. It’s a good day for democracy‚” Maimane said as he opened a bottle of champagne outside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices in Pretoria.

The DA had fought for almost 10 years to have Zuma face the charges. "Now there must be no further delay in starting the trial. The witnesses are ready, the evidence is strong."

Maimane said the DA would brief its legal teams immediately to oppose any effort by Zuma to delay proceedings any further. The party would also fight to ensure the public does not carry the costs for Zuma’s defence.

The UDM also welcomed the decision to charge Zuma. "The chickens have come home to roost," UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said. "After keeping the nation in suspense for nine years, Mr Shaun Abrahams has finally manned up and has done what should have been years ago."

He said Zuma should be sued for the R15m of taxpayers’ money that was "squandered on legal fees to defend his dubious deeds".

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ who was one of the whistle-blowers‚ also expressed joy at the news‚ saying she was ready to testify against Zuma.

“I feel vindicated that after so many years this matter will finally go to court. It was on the September 9 1999 when I went to Parliament and blew the whistle and asked for an investigation,” De Lille said in a statement. “I was contacted by the NPA about three months ago‚ asking me if I will be prepared to be a witness should they decide to charge Zuma. I said yes, I would testify.”

She said it was a pity, though, it had taken millions of rands of taxpayers’ money to reach a decision to charge Zuma.

Among the charges Zuma faces are those brought in relation to the 1990s arms deal. The charges were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.