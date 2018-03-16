The ANC said on Friday it had noted the decision by National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams to reinstate the charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party re-affirmed its confidence in the country’s criminal justice system and respected the independence of the judiciary.

"We equally affirm our commitment to the constitutionally enshrined principle of equality of all before the law," said Magashule in a statement. "Accordingly, we call on South Africans at large to afford the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) space to conduct its work unhindered. We continue to assert the inalienable right of all in our country, including comrade Jacob Zuma, to be presumed innocent until and if proven guilty."

Abrahams announced that the 2009 charges against Zuma, which were dropped, were reinstated and that the former president would now stand trial in KwaZulu-Natal. He said he had informed Zuma of his decision in writing on Thursday.

'I still stand by my decision'

Mokotedi Mpshe‚ the former director of public prosecutions who decided to withdraw charges against Zuma in April 2009, said on Friday that he was convinced his decision was correct at the time.

Speaking to Radio 702 shortly after the Abrahams announced that Zuma would face charges in court‚ Mpshe said he did not regret his decision — despite being fingered as the man who got it wrong‚ and who was singled out by name during Abrahams’s 11-minute long announcement.

“I was convinced at that stage that my decision was the appropriate decision and I still stand by my decision which I made then” Mpshe told Stephen Grootes. “The fact that it has been reversed does not make me a bad person at all. Decisions get reversed. I cannot take any responsibility for what is happening now.”

The High Court had reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld the decision last year‚ rejecting an appeal by Zuma. The High Court described Mpshe’s decision to withdraw the charges as irrational.

On Friday, Abrahams said, “I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Zuma in the charges listed in the indictment.” Zuma faces 16 charges‚ involving 783 incidents. He faces one count of racketeering‚ two of corruption‚ one of money laundering, and 12 of fraud.

The charges relate to a R30bn government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik‚ his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption. Shaik’s conviction almost torpedoed Zuma’s bid for president but the charges against him were dropped on a technicality in 2009.