Former president Jacob Zuma’s former financial advisor Schabir Shaik has confirmed he has been subpoenaed to testify in Zuma’s trial.

"I’ve been subpoenaed‚ so I must testify. It is a legal requirement. I cannot refuse‚" he told TimesLIVE‚ hours after National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma’s latest bid to stop his corruption prosecution had failed.

Shaik said he had "no comment" on Abrahams’s announcement‚ as he remains on medical parole and is therefore limited in what he can say to the media.

Shaik was convicted of corrupting Zuma in 2005‚ and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on medical parole on March 3 2009‚ after serving just more than two years of that sentence. A panel of medical experts had concluded he was terminally ill.

During his trial‚ Shaik remained adamant that the hundreds of payments he made to Zuma‚ then KwaZulu-Natal Tourism MEC and later deputy president‚ were either gifts or part of a revolving loan agreement. But the High Court rejected this explanation and found that the payments were clearly intended to keep Zuma on a corrupt retainer so he could be used‚ in his official capacity‚ to further Shaik’s business interests.