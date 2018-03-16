National

BREAKING NEWS: NPA's Shaun Abrahams decides to prosecute Jacob Zuma

Abrahams's decision comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a high court ruling that the 2009 decision to drop the charges was irrational.

16 March 2018 - 15:48 Genevieve Quintal
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted for charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday.

“In the interest of transparency, justice and the NPA, I am of the view that a trial court will be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated,” Abrahams said. "Mr Zuma’s representations are unsuccessful.”

Abrahams said he informed Zuma in writing on Thursday, of his decision.

 “After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment,” Abrahams said.

Zuma will stand trial in KwaZulu-Natal for 16 charges relating to 783 counts connected with the arms deal over which Schabir Shaikh, his former financial adviser, was jailed for corruption. 

Abrahams said the matter of Zuma's prosecution had passed through the hands of former NPA heads and acting head in some way. It had been a long and litigious issue.​

The High Court reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year‚ rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA’s initial decision to set aside the charges as “irrational”.

Zuma denied all the allegations against him, said Abrahams, adding that the former president firmly placed the blame at the door of role players at the NPA.

Abrahams gave Zuma the opportunity to make new representations to the NPA before making a decision on whether he should face the charges.

Zuma did this on January 31.

Just two weeks after that decision, the ANC recalled Zuma and a day later he resigned as president.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court dismissed an urgent application lodged by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac,) to stop Abrahams from making such an announcement until the same court had made a finding on whether he would remain in his job.

This meant that after Thursday, Abrahams was free to make the announcement.

The NPA had said Abrahams would make a public announcement only once he had informed Zuma.

Jacob Zuma spent far more than R15m of the state’s money on legal fees

The EFF is throwing a figure of R64m around; the President ‘is not aware of that’ figure, but is looking into it
1 day ago

Counting the cost of Zuma’s legal bills

The former president has fought hard to avoid revealing his legal bill
1 day ago

Zuma to pay his own legal costs if he is found guilty of the charges against him, says Ramaphosa

Whether he stands trial, though, will only be announced by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams, in the next day or so
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Will the Zondo commission get to the bottom of the state capture debacle?

'There is a very real danger that the Guptas might never be brought to justice and the money they looted would not be recovered'
2 days ago

JACQUES PAUW: It's time Ramaphosa fired Zuma's keepers

'Ramaphosa has learnt a hard lesson with Malusi Gigaba by affording him a second chance. Don't shift them, get rid of them'
3 days ago

