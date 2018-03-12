YUNUS MOMONIAT: The varied roles of the Guptas, SA's own cast of Bollywood villains
The thugs that Zuma would have given us to were thieves first, corrupters of men and women, bullies and sexual predators - each with his own part to play
It is difficult to decide which of the Gupta brothers is most hateful: most South Africans would choose Atul or Ajay. Rajesh, aka Tony, has not figured as much on citizens’ radars, although he also comes across as, to risk a stereotype, worse than any Bollywood villain.
Atul was the mastermind of the state-capture project and Ajay appears to have been the enforcer, perhaps taking a leaf from family friend Essop Pahad.
It is unclear when Atul met Jacob Zuma, with many reports stating it was in the early to mid-1990s. By 2003, Zuma’s son Duduzane was working for the family and they had control over the future president by the mid-2000s.
After he became president, Zuma visited the family on Thursday evenings, a day after cabinet meetings.
A 2005 photo shows Zuma and Ajay at their home.
Atul began the family business in SA by selling shoes before moving on to computers and establishing Sahara, the IT division and springboard for moves into uranium, coal and gold mines, an airline, engineering and defence companies, various media outlets and a luxury game lodge.
There are countless reports of how he bullied employees. Among the first victims who came to public attention was a television editor from India, Rajesh Sundaram, who fled back to India in fear of his life.
After a jet carrying guests for the Gupta wedding landed at Waterkloof Air Force base, Atul was unapologetic about the travesty before realising he had overstepped the mark. He initially stated that the family had created jobs for South Africans, who should be grateful. He said the family had invested "their" money. When the public outrage spread to the governing party, if only for a short while, Atul finally apologised.
Atul flaunted his ill-gotten wealth. The boasting began with his use of helicopters and aeroplanes and his access to key points and key players. Atul dropped Zuma’s name whenever he encountered resistance, as did his brothers.
Showing off was part of their modus operandi, the glitzy launches of their businesses sucked in opportunists ready to jump on their Prasa and other gravy trains. Atul often bragged that he had Zuma in his pocket.
But showing off was also a factor contributing to their downfall. The Waterkloof landing drew attention to their nefarious power over Zuma, and set in train the events leading to the demise of their business.
After Sahara clinched deals to provide computers for schools, Atul realised that business with the state was a route to large contracts and began to plant people on the boards of parastatals to ensure contracts came his way.
It was a brilliant move, and the beginnings of state capture. By 2016, Atul was one of the 10 wealthiest individuals in SA, worth more than R10bn, according to JSE records.
The Guptas chose "pretty white girls" as presenters when they launched ANN7, believing viewers were more likely to watch them. The brothers were all later accused of sexual harassment — a story that quickly died down.
Tony seems to have been the worst perpetrator. amaBhungane reported that he took a secretary on a "business trip" to Cape Town, where she was fed a spiked drink. She was locked in a bedroom, and Tony refused to allow her to leave or use her phone. He tried to grope her before she managed to escape.
One assistant said there were many incidents of sexual predation. The brothers often paid off frightened victims in return for their silence. One said all three brothers had "tried their luck" with her.
Tony, who often booked the presidential suite at the Oberoi hotel in Dubai (R70,000 a night), once described Duduzane as a "blank cheque". The pair were at a restaurant when an old friend of Duduzane tried to greet him. Tony told him to get lost. When the friend told him to relax, Tony said: "Would you leave a blank cheque lying around?"
As the owner of VR Laser Services, Tony accompanied Duduzane and David Mabuza from a trip to Moscow in November 2015 after the then Mpumalanga premier was treated for poisoning. Tony was the person Duduzane called after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi and killed a passenger.
Like his brothers, Tony threw his weight around. He threatened former Eskom board chairman Zola Tsotsi that if he didn’t help the family, he would lose his position. He tried to force Lucky Montana, when he was Prasa CEO, to include two of his nominees on the bid committee considering the purchase of trains when the Guptas attempted to swing the deal for their choice, South China Rail. Oldest brother Ajay, now a fugitive from the law, was the chairman of Sahara.
I am ordering you to meet tomorrow…. I will talk to your seniors in government and you will be sorted out…. We will get you, we will replace you with people who will co-operateAjay Gupta
He wheedled his way onto the International Marketing Council in 2002 after funding Pahad’s magazine, The Thinker.
When Zuma visited India in 2010, he announced to the council’s board that only he would handle all matters related to the visit.
The Gupta brothers applied for diplomatic passports.
Accused of using black economic empowerment to acquire a stake in ArcelorMittal, Ajay lied when he said the family had initiated its own empowerment deal, giving black shareholders a 26% stake in Sahara.
Practised at denial, he said that when politicians visited the family’s Saxonwold home, they never discussed business.
"For you he is a minister, for me he is a friend."
Ajay insisted that only 1% of their R5bn yearly income was procured from government contracts and denied that his family had any influence on cabinet appointments.
In 2010, he summoned Themba Maseko to Saxonwold and instructed the former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System to put every cent of the government’s advertising budget into The New Age.
Maseko was reluctant, and Ajay told him that officials who resisted would be dealt with.
"If they refuse, we will deal with them. If you have a problem with any department, we will summon ministers here."
Ajay called Maseko a few weeks later, demanding another meeting. "We are not asking you and, actually, I want to meet you tomorrow." Maseko refused.
"I am ordering you to meet tomorrow…. I will talk to your seniors in government and you will be sorted out…. We will get you, we will replace you with people who will co-operate." Maseko was fired soon after.
After Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister and replaced by Des van Rooyen, Ajay denied knowing the short-lived finance minister. "Maybe I saw him at one or two places, but I don’t have any relationship at all," he said, despite Thuli Madonsela reporting in her public protector probe that Van Rooyen had been to Saxonwold on several occasions including on the night before he was appointed by Zuma.
It was Ajay who, in front of Duduzane and businessman Fana Hlongwane, offered Mcebisi Jonas the job of finance minister just before Nene was fired, in exchange for R600,000 in a black plastic bag. He first used threats, accusing Jonas of belonging to an ANC faction undermining Zuma.
According to Jonas: "He disclosed names of comrades they were working with and providing protection [to]. He mentioned that collectively as a family they ‘made a lot of money from the state’ and they wanted to increase the amount from R6bn to R8bn and that the bulk of their funds were held in Dubai."
In an affidavit, Ajay denied that he met Jonas and called him a liar. Duduzane and Hlongwane also produced affidavits to say they had not met Jonas — both cut-and-paste jobs with the same wrong dates.
Ajay said state capture was an imaginary concept created by the media and tried to bully Madonsela, warning if she published her state-capture report without input from him, it would be "at her peril".
Madonsela’s report showed that when the family was trying to take over Eskom coal supplier Optimum, Eskom former CEO Brian Molefe called Ajay 44 times in seven months.
According to a witness quoted in Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book, The Republic of Gupta: "Ajay Gupta is definitely the main guy. When he walked into the office, everyone would stand up, and when he spoke, everyone would keep quiet to hear what the big boss had to say."
Witnesses testifying at Parliament’s probe into Eskom have testified they received death threats. The Guptas’ violent tactics were also on display when minions such as Black First Land First threatened protesters and journalists.
People who amass power are prone to abusing it. Thieves first of all, corrupters of men and women, liars, bullies and alleged sexual predators, the brothers have been guilty of many sins and invented a few new ones along the way. The bad guy prize should be shared by all three.
