Gigaba to answer questions about facilitating Guptas’ capture of Eskom

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is due to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture next week to answer allegations that he facilitated the capture of Eskom by the Guptas and their associates.

He will appear on either Tuesday or Wednesday next week after having been given a 10-day grace period to prepare his evidence.

The allegations relate to Gigaba’s appointment of suspect people to the boards of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) between 2009 and 2014 when he was minister of public enterprises.

Gigaba is also defending himself against allegations that he fast-tracked the applications for citizenship by the Guptas during his earlier stint as minister of home affairs, allegations he has denied.

Gigaba claimed on Tuesday that the Guptas are not South African citizens.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday night that in at least one case — that of Atul Gupta — the recently reappointed Gigaba seemingly got it wrong.

Gigaba said on Tuesday that Atul was not a South African citizen — but a copy of Atul’s passport‚ which was among the tranche of #GuptaLeaks e-mails‚ lists Atul as "South African" under the "Nationality" section. Non-citizens cannot apply for passports.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, which is conducting the inquiry into state capture, canceled this week’s Tuesday meeting at which Gigaba was due to appear after he requested an extension of time on Friday to prepare "properly and comprehensively" on the topics which the committee wants him to address.

"I require time to peruse the documentation relevant to the aspects mentioned by the inquiry with the team," Gigaba wrote in a letter to the chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho.