As Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba came under attack over comments he made about the Gupta family’s citizenship and naturalisation issues‚ the department was on Wednesday forced to admit that Atul Gupta is indeed a South African citizen.

This comes after Gigaba, newly reappointed to the home affairs portfolio, vehemently denied at a media conference on Tuesday that both Atul and Ajay Gupta had been given South African citizenship.

He said their application for citizenship was null and void as they had not renounced their Indian citizenship.

But a day later, the department backtracked‚ saying Gigaba had been mistaken when he told the briefing on Tuesday that Atul was not South African.

In fact‚ home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said Atul had been naturalised in November 2002 and another brother, Rajesh, in July 2006.

“However‚ of the five [Guptas who applied for naturalisation]‚ four members of the family‚ excluding Ajay Gupta‚ were naturalised after they fulfilled the requirement to renounce their Indian citizenship, given that India does not allow dual citizenship‚” Apleni said in Pretoria.

But even this version contradicts that of Gigaba’s predecessor, Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ who previously stated that the two brothers‚ Atul and Ajay‚ were granted citizenship based on their business investments and social partnerships with 75 North West schools‚ among other considerations.

She said in Parliament in September 2017: “The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay company letter.”

In June 2017‚ Gigaba dodged accountability on the issue of the Guptas’ naturalisation when he failed to appear before the portfolio committee on home affairs to discuss the matter.

On Wednesday‚ he again failed to appear during a scheduled question session in Parliament, telling Parliament in a note he had fallen ill and had to rush to see a doctor.

The session was being held as the Gupta naturalisation issue swirled in the media.

Apleni shielded Gigaba from the fumble he publicly made on Tuesday. The director-general reiterated that Ajay was not a citizen of SA.

“The reason that Ajay Gupta was not naturalised is that he did not renounce his Indian citizenship‚” said Apleni‚ adding that Ajay “only holds a permanent residence permit”.

According to Independent Electoral Commission vice-chairman Terry Tselane‚ Atul is registered on the South African voters roll and his voting station is Saxonwold Primary School‚ three minutes away from the family compound.

Apleni said 23 Gupta family members had been awarded South African citizenship‚ which means 39 have permanent residence permits.