Threat of forfeiture unit reseizing Gupta jet prompted Canadian bank's urgent court bid

In an affidavit filed in the court proceedings, Gupta executive Ronica Ragavan said the Guptas were entitled to fly their jet around the world because the bank had unlawfully terminated the agreement. The Guptas wanted to make loan repayments to EDC, but the bank had cancelled its lease with Stoneriver, a company in Ireland that holds the loan.

The Guptas had offered to exercise their right to end the lease and buy the aircraft but hadn’t received a response from EDC. Ragavan said their offer would be accepted if EDC was “truly interested in their commercial interests, rather than some unspecified political agenda which they now seem to harbour” against the Guptas”.

Ragavan said as a result the Guptas were “entitled to continue the enjoyment of the full spectrum of rights granted under the lease agreement”.

According to Ragavan, the EDC’s case for urgency was “self created” because it was based largely on the reputational damage the bank suffered from its business relationship with the family, who’d been implicated in several corruption scandals. Ragavan pointed out that these scandals had been widely publicised since 2013, including in Canada. Yet the EDC had taken no steps to distance themselves from the Guptas.

Instead the bank continued to enjoy “a commercially beneficial relationship” with the family until its termination notice was sent in December 2017 and its urgent application was lodged in February. The case was therefore little more than “a public-relations and face-saving exercise”, she said.

But Cockrell sketched a picture of dramatically escalating events from December 13, when the bank issued its first termination notice, and February 15, when it lodged its urgent application.