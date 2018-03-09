National

How Trillian showed a Bombardier executive the way Gupta deals work

09 March 2018 - 10:10 Staff Writer
A worker inspects a CSeries wing in the Bombardier factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 26 2017. Picture: REUTERS
A worker inspects a CSeries wing in the Bombardier factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 26 2017. Picture: REUTERS

When Gupta family associates told a Bombardier executive they could hand the Canadian train and plane maker Transnet’s contract for 1,064 locomotives if they got a 20% cut, he asked how they thought this "commission" could be accounted for.

"You can sell us a $60m jet for $5m and claim it was second hand," former Trillian owner Salim Essa and his business partner and Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma reportedly told Bombardier vice-president Chris Antonopoulos.

This is one of many revelations in a new report on the Transnet locomotive scandal by investigative journalism team amaBhungane.

Although Bombardier lost the huge Transnet contract to China South Rail (CSR) — which leaked e-mails showed paid the Gupta family R5.3bn in kickbacks to clinch the deal — it did sell a discounted plane to the brothers.

In its report on Friday, amaBhungane went through an Excel spreadsheet found in the trove of leaked Gupta e-mails detailing how the Guptas laundered the R5.3bn bribe received from CSR.

"After amaBhungane published the allegations from the #GuptaLeaks last year, Transnet hired Werksmans [ Attorneys] to conduct an independent investigation. But their report has been held back as supposedly ‘incomplete and inconclusive’ by a Transnet board still dominated by Zuma-era appointees," amaBhungane said.

The investigative team said their new evidence showed the central role played by Sharma, who chaired Transnet’s board acquisition and disposal committee at the time of the locomotive tender; he was appointed by Malusi Gigaba, who was public enterprise minister at the time.

Accountants respond to Julius Malema’s ‘capture’ allegations

Saica’s Fanisa Lamola, responding to a demand that Terence Nombembe be pulled from the state capture inquiry, says Saica repaid ...
Companies
3 hours ago

CCMA says Eskom must re-hire Suzanne Daniels and give her five months’ pay

Eskom suspending its head of legal compliance — who blew the whistle on state capture at the utility — is described as an ‘unfair ...
National
19 hours ago

DA lays charges of money laundering against Bank of Baroda

The party says the bank knowingly laundered money for the Guptas, based on findings by the international Crime and Corruption Project
Companies
1 day ago

Shaun Abrahams explains why he can't do anything about the Guptas

'Abrahams said the arrest warrants could not be issued because there was “no prima facie evidence” to charge them with the alleged fraud and ...
News
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Years before listeria outbreak, industry blocked ...
National
2.
Late-night bid to stop screening of Inxeba fails
National / Media
3.
Imported meat could harbour listeria, warn ...
National / Health
4.
Watchdog makes headway in streamlining approvals ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.