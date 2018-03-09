How Trillian showed a Bombardier executive the way Gupta deals work
When Gupta family associates told a Bombardier executive they could hand the Canadian train and plane maker Transnet’s contract for 1,064 locomotives if they got a 20% cut, he asked how they thought this "commission" could be accounted for.
"You can sell us a $60m jet for $5m and claim it was second hand," former Trillian owner Salim Essa and his business partner and Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma reportedly told Bombardier vice-president Chris Antonopoulos.
This is one of many revelations in a new report on the Transnet locomotive scandal by investigative journalism team amaBhungane.
Although Bombardier lost the huge Transnet contract to China South Rail (CSR) — which leaked e-mails showed paid the Gupta family R5.3bn in kickbacks to clinch the deal — it did sell a discounted plane to the brothers.
In its report on Friday, amaBhungane went through an Excel spreadsheet found in the trove of leaked Gupta e-mails detailing how the Guptas laundered the R5.3bn bribe received from CSR.
"After amaBhungane published the allegations from the #GuptaLeaks last year, Transnet hired Werksmans [ Attorneys] to conduct an independent investigation. But their report has been held back as supposedly ‘incomplete and inconclusive’ by a Transnet board still dominated by Zuma-era appointees," amaBhungane said.
The investigative team said their new evidence showed the central role played by Sharma, who chaired Transnet’s board acquisition and disposal committee at the time of the locomotive tender; he was appointed by Malusi Gigaba, who was public enterprise minister at the time.
