How Trillian showed a Bombardier executive the way Gupta deals work

When Gupta family associates told a Bombardier executive they could hand the Canadian train and plane maker Transnet’s contract for 1,064 locomotives if they got a 20% cut, he asked how they thought this "commission" could be accounted for.

"You can sell us a $60m jet for $5m and claim it was second hand," former Trillian owner Salim Essa and his business partner and Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma reportedly told Bombardier vice-president Chris Antonopoulos.

This is one of many revelations in a new report on the Transnet locomotive scandal by investigative journalism team amaBhungane.