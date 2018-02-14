ANC power struggle dispels myth of exceptionalism, and offers an opportunity

South Africans were called on to play a key role in a number of areas. There are two that stand out. One is conflict management in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe. The other is that SA was supposed to be the "bridge-builder" between the West and the continent.

SA twice took a seat on the UN Security Council and was part of initiatives such as the India, Brazil, SA Dialogue Forum. It also became part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) association, among other global bodies.

But from about 2010 SA’s leadership role began to slip. It has now arrived at a point where it can no longer claim to be leading any renaissance.

The new reality is that it is beset with governance challenges similar to many other African states.

The rest of the continent watches and sees yet another example of a dream deferred. The expectations that the country would lead the continent have gone.

It, too, is in the throes of regime survival. The lament is: SA has become just another African country.

The meltdown of the ANC should not have come as much of a surprise given the events over the past 20 years and the inevitable decline of liberation parties.

Pointers to the inglorious direction the country was headed in were evident in the corruption around the arms deal (1999), the fight over Mbeki’s refusal to roll out antiretroviral treatment (1990s), the decline in the economy on the back of a global crisis (2008-09) and rising unemployment (from 2008).

To this should be added the rising appetite of an emerging black elite, whose acquisition of wealth was closely tied to state resources tenderpreneurs.

Then in 2007, buoyed by populist appeal for a change of the guard, Zuma rose to power as president of the ANC. The following year the ANC’s national executive committee forced Mbeki to resign.