CAROL PATON: Preposterous to even think of cutting a deal with the president

In the meantime, we have had plenty of time to observe the modus operandi of the man who will take his place, Cyril Ramaphosa.

If there is nothing definite on the criminal justice front that Ramaphosa was able to offer Zuma, then what was the two weeks of talking all about? Ramaphosa has urged that Zuma should not be humiliated. This is partly because of Ramaphosa’s overdeveloped sense of decorum, but it is also due to his sense of pragmatism and caution. While a split in the ANC hasn’t looked that likely since the Zuma faction lost at the elective conference, it was important for Ramaphosa to avoid a low-intensity war against his leadership.

Local politics in several provinces is intensely contested, and so while neither a split nor ethnic mobilisation have looked likely, the potential for increased and sporadic tension exists. This is particularly so in KwaZulu-Natal, where internal factionalism between the SA Communist Party and the ANC has already seen a recurrence of political killings, and where the ANC in the provinces remains split into two factions.

The question for the immediate future is how far Ramaphosa will stretch his desire to preserve the unity of the ANC. There are times when the unity of the ANC has been good for the country, as it has brought certainty and stability. But there are times, too, when it has been very bad. The most extreme example has been the damage done to the economy and the country’s institutions as the ANC held on to Zuma in the interests of holding the party together.

This is a choice Ramaphosa will come up against many times. It will be implicit in everything he does and explicit in the choices he makes about pursuing corruption in government, upholding ethical leadership in the ANC and in his attitude to the range of unhealthy vested interests that have attached themselves to every dimension of political and public life in SA.

If these are to be ignored or soft-pedalled to preserve the unity of the ANC, we will not be substantially better off than we have been under Zuma.

• Paton is deputy editor.