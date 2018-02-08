New construction sector code could replay the Mining Charter debacle

So, by combining these two, an internationally owned BEP is automatically disqualified. There will be pushback on this, but it might not be particularly vocal or legal. The industry works predominantly on tenders for big projects, and we all know that if you make too much noise your tender submission may just fall off the back of the truck on the way to the tender committee.

• Procurement from black-owned designated group suppliers. First the definition of who qualifies: a "black designated group supplier" is defined as "a company that is at least 51% owned by black people who are unemployed, youth, persons with disabilities, living in rural areas and/or military veterans".

Because many BEPs subcontract work to other BEP specialists, I somehow doubt that the incidence of designated BEPs is 10 times as high as the incidence of designated suppliers of anything else, but there it is: BEPs have to source 20% of all their procurement from this tiny sector of the economy. The equivalent for everyone else in terms of the BEE codes and the sector codes is only 2%.

• The last bone of contention is the treatment of employees who are foreign nationals. Counter to all the definitions and determinations that secure the rights and obligations of legally employed foreign nationals, according to the last-minute changes to the code foreign employees are no longer recognised as employees, even if they are in a formal employment relationship. Their salaries are now part of "procurement". This is a really weird addition that happens to be entirely counterproductive. I assume the idea might have been to incentivise construction companies to employ more South African citizens, but to create a set of rules that are so easily circumvented is a clear indication that this was not thought through or put out for comment.

If you do have any foreigners working for you, simply get them to become freelance consultants. They merely need an invoice and a sworn affidavit and, presto, you are now dealing with level four exempted micro-enterprises with 100% procurement recognition, a nice reduced skills development target and less pressure on management transformation.

I cannot figure out how this promotes real transformation. Prior to this we had a compounding BEE benefit, especially on the skills development element. The skills targets were recognised for spending on black staff only, but the target was based on total salaries. The exclusion of international salaries simply serves to reduce this target.

• One of the few highlights of the final draft of the Construction Sector Codes is that the role of the Construction Sector Council (CSC) has been strengthened to an executive authority with the mandate to monitor transformation in the sector. With ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa having built his election platform on a commitment to root out government corruption and state capture, we can expect an equally hard push to get rid of corruption and fraud in business. The new codes confirm that the broad-based BEE commissioner and the CSC will most certainly form a close working relationship to take aim at BEE fronting.

The CSC was the result of a most thorough and comprehensive process of industry participation. The code is generally well drafted and most of its unique requirements are specific to the industry and included for the right reasons, such as the inclusion of construction material suppliers and the intense focus on construction industry professionals.