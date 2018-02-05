INVESTOR CONFIDENCE
PETER LEON: Mining sector needs a strong dose of Ramaphosa’s Eskom treatment
The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC at the party’s December elective conference has clearly helped energise an ailing economy while providing something of what one hopes is not an evanescent fillip to investor confidence. Decisive action by Ramaphosa about Eskom now needs to be replicated in the mining industry; one that annually contributes about 8% (R300bn) to SA’s GDP and more than 20% of the country’s exports.
Because of the importance of the mining industry to the wider economy, the ongoing regulatory uncertainty in the industry, particularly about the contested Mining Charter and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill, continues to affect investor sentiment and thus investment capital.
The bill, introduced to Parliament in 2013, is in its fourth iteration and appears stuck in a legislative hiatus in the National Council of Provinces. About three years later, many of the constitutional concerns that prompted President Jacob Zuma to refer the bill back to Parliament in January 2015 are still unresolved, with no resolution in sight.
The future of the Mining Charter is likewise a source of contestation. The publication of a new Mining Charter in June 2017 without proper industry consultation, and the ensuing litigation between the Department of Mineral Resources and the Chamber of Mines has led to a breakdown in their relationship.
Later in February, a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria will hear the chamber’s application to review and set aside the Mining Charter. The chamber has identified 58 grounds on which it ought to be declared unlawful. In addition to concerns around the charter’s process and content, the chamber contends that the minister was not empowered to publish it in the first place (or at all) and that in doing so he acted beyond the powers afforded to him under law.
Regulatory developments in SA around the bill and Mining Charter reflect a worrying regional trend of increased resource nationalism and economic autarky in the Southern African Development Community. Having initially encouraged companies to invest through attractive tax benefits, many governments in the regionable bloc now aim to shift the balance of the relationship, in some cases dramatically so.
While ensuring that there is an economic equilibrium in investor-state relationships and that concession agreements are fair to both parties, unless regulatory reform is managed properly as much as equitably, there is a risk of eroding much-needed investor confidence in what are often frontier economies.
The recent changes to Tanzania’s mineral law regime are a striking example of this.
One of the most important elements of a viable investment climate is a stable and predictable regulatory regime. Sudden and dramatic legislative changes inevitably undermine investor confidence
In July 2017, Tanzanian President John Magufuli assented to a suite of three new laws that, if fully implemented, will have a substantial impact on the mining and oil and gas industries in Tanzania. These are the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act, the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts (Review and Renegotiation of Unconscionable Terms) Act and the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2017, which amend the Mining Act of 2010 and the Petroleum Act of 2015.
It is difficult to understate the breadth and importance of the changes brought by the new legislation. Key elements include:
Sweeping powers for parliament to review and instruct renegotiation of past agreements concluded by the government;
New requirements for state participation in all mining companies, including at least a 16% free-carried shareholding, which may be increased up to 50% to match the value of tax benefits granted to the company;
An immediate blanket ban on the export of unprocessed minerals, which must now be processed domestically prior to export; and
Wide-ranging prohibitions on foreign bank accounts and the repatriation of funds, as well as recourse by investors to international arbitration.
The new legislation has been accompanied by an increasingly aggressive approach to foreign investors by the Magufuli administration, particularly in the mining sector, including claims of tax evasion by mining companies and the consequential interruption of export shipments.
The combined effect of this is likely to be chilling on foreign direct investment.
These regulatory changes have in turn created considerable uncertainty.
Many of these changes are so drastic that investors will be unable to comply with them in practice, particularly where no transitional period is provided for.
One example of this is the immediate ban on the export of unprocessed minerals and the requirement that mining companies process all minerals domestically. Beneficiation is a highly capital-intensive process and Tanzania does not have the necessary infrastructure in place to accommodate these requirements and may never have the production levels to make it economically feasible.
Similarly, on local and state ownership the Tanzanian mining regime now includes no less than four separate requirements about ownership by the state and local shareholders, with little guidance about how they are meant to interact. Investors are consequently left guessing what their share of the economic benefits of a project will be. It was hoped that more detailed regulations would clarify the government’s vision for applying the new measures, but a new set of mining regulations promulgated in January failed to provide any clarity. On the contrary, the new regulations have added further confusion on the local ownership requirements and saddled mining companies with an impracticably burdensome local-content regime.
Taken together, it is difficult to see how the new legislation will be implemented in any constructive way.
A number of provisions also appear to be at odds with Tanzania’s obligations as a member of the East African Community and other international commitments (notably under various bilateral investment treaties). Instead, it appears that the new legislation is intended to further an increasingly populist and nationalist agenda rather than a well-thought-out reform of the mining sector.
For investors, the changes are likely to fall into two categories: those that make an investment more or less attractive, and those that will determine whether an investment goes ahead at all. It is likely that the changes brought by the recent legislation in the natural resources sector will include some dealbreakers for certain investors. International lenders, whose financing is critical for many large-scale infrastructure projects, will also baulk at many of the new restrictions; for them, issues such as access to international arbitration and the use of offshore accounts are prerequisites while the new restrictions are likely to severely limit access to international finance.
One of the most important elements of a viable investment climate is a stable and predictable regulatory regime. Sudden and dramatic legislative changes inevitably undermine investor confidence. In sectors such as the extractives industry, with high upfront capital expenditure on long-term projects, investment decisions depend on a level of confidence in a consistent economic equilibrium throughout the life cycle of an investment. Significant changes in areas such as state ownership, royalties and other areas affecting the economics of an investment risk can have a chilling effect on investment.
The situation does not bode well for Tanzania.
A scheduled review of Tanzania’s economy by the IMF was published in January. Although Tanzania has experienced economic growth of more than 6%, putting it above many of its peers in the region, other indicators point to a weakening economic outlook including a decline in private sector credit, an increase in
nonperforming loan ratios and weaker tax revenue collection.
The IMF report also highlights the potential negative impact of the deteriorating business climate, citing in particular wide-ranging export bans, heavy-handed enforcement of rules and delayed value-added tax refunds.
Tanzania’s own five-year development plan (for the period 2016-17 to 2020-21) aims at economic transformation through industrialisation and human development, with significant infrastructure investment in the coming years playing a major role. The IMF reports that the government intends to achieve these objectives through private sector-led growth, continued macroeconomic stability, tackling the infrastructure gap, combating corruption and creating a business environment conducive to job creation.
While Tanzania has performed relatively well by certain macroeconomic measures, the recent changes to its resources regulatory regime will significantly increase concern regarding the investment climate and are likely to deter private sector investment in major projects.
SA has an opportunity to take a different path. While investors remain uncertain about the future of the South African mining industry (largely due to the status of the bill and the Mining Charter) the incoming Ramaphosa administration now has an opportunity to tackle this.
A negotiated outcome to the current regulatory impasse involving all parties is critical for the future of the industry as much as to repair the fractured relationship between the government and the industry.
• Leon is partner and Africa cochair at Herbert Smith Freehills.
