PETER LEON: Mining sector needs a strong dose of Ramaphosa’s Eskom treatment

These regulatory changes have in turn created considerable uncertainty.

Many of these changes are so drastic that investors will be unable to comply with them in practice, particularly where no transitional period is provided for.

One example of this is the immediate ban on the export of unprocessed minerals and the requirement that mining companies process all minerals domestically. Beneficiation is a highly capital-intensive process and Tanzania does not have the necessary infrastructure in place to accommodate these requirements and may never have the production levels to make it economically feasible.

Similarly, on local and state ownership the Tanzanian mining regime now includes no less than four separate requirements about ownership by the state and local shareholders, with little guidance about how they are meant to interact. Investors are consequently left guessing what their share of the economic benefits of a project will be. It was hoped that more detailed regulations would clarify the government’s vision for applying the new measures, but a new set of mining regulations promulgated in January failed to provide any clarity. On the contrary, the new regulations have added further confusion on the local ownership requirements and saddled mining companies with an impracticably burdensome local-content regime.

Taken together, it is difficult to see how the new legislation will be implemented in any constructive way.

A number of provisions also appear to be at odds with Tanzania’s obligations as a member of the East African Community and other international commitments (notably under various bilateral investment treaties). Instead, it appears that the new legislation is intended to further an increasingly populist and nationalist agenda rather than a well-thought-out reform of the mining sector.

For investors, the changes are likely to fall into two categories: those that make an investment more or less attractive, and those that will determine whether an investment goes ahead at all. It is likely that the changes brought by the recent legislation in the natural resources sector will include some dealbreakers for certain investors. International lenders, whose financing is critical for many large-scale infrastructure projects, will also baulk at many of the new restrictions; for them, issues such as access to international arbitration and the use of offshore accounts are prerequisites while the new restrictions are likely to severely limit access to international finance.

One of the most important elements of a viable investment climate is a stable and predictable regulatory regime. Sudden and dramatic legislative changes inevitably undermine investor confidence. In sectors such as the extractives industry, with high upfront capital expenditure on long-term projects, investment decisions depend on a level of confidence in a consistent economic equilibrium throughout the life cycle of an investment. Significant changes in areas such as state ownership, royalties and other areas affecting the economics of an investment risk can have a chilling effect on investment.