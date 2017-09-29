More black property developers would transform SA’s landscape

For example, if you’re looking to raise R100m from the banks for a commercial development, you need to have a minimum deposit of 30%. It’s that R30m that makes the barrier to entry impossibly high.

With a finance market that is fairly well developed, there are ways in which SA’s private sector could, and should, structure more favourable deals to help drive black commercial property development.

Sector representatives need to call on the Department of Public Works to reinstate the 10-year lease agreements introduced in 2010 to help black property developers raise funding. After a moratorium was placed on those deals, thanks to a leasing scandal, transformation of the R5.8-trillion sector has been slow.

We have seen few black entrants into the market and there is no doubt that longer-term leases would help to create a more supportive environment for black players, allowing for the lease profile to be matched to the loan profile.

It’s simply impossible to secure a 10-year loan with a five-year lease, as the developer is unlikely to have the balance sheet to pay off the debt when the lease ends. With a long-term lease in place, newer entrants would have the opportunity to build capital more quickly and up the pace of transformation more meaningfully.

The country and its citizens would stand to benefit significantly from such a move. Typically, property developers tend to undertake projects in areas where they are most comfortable. The Johannesburg office market has more than 9,600,000m² of office accommodation, with stock having grown by more than 15% in the past five years in the main nodes of Sandton, Rosebank and Waterfall Business Estate, according to a 2016 report by Jones Lang Lasalle.

The average price of property on the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town has more than doubled since 2012 and continues to accelerate, with growth of 22.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to First National Bank household and property sector strategist John Loos.

Imagine redirecting some of these projects and creating opportunities for growth and development in rural areas. Economic growth is the foundation of successful development, and that growth is driven mainly by private sector business in a market environment.