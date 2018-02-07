The outlook for SA’s mining industry, if Ramaphosa is quick, is bountiful

To make matters worse, the latest iteration of the Mining Charter — the blueprint for transformation of the industry — led to a fundamental breakdown of trust between the industry and the ministry. This has been sub-optimal for restoring investor confidence in an industry that has been battling the headwinds of higher production costs and lower global commodity prices.

The 2016 Fraser Institute annual survey of global mining companies placed SA 74th out of 104 surveyed jurisdictions for "mining investment attractiveness", down from 57th of 112 in 2013.

While criticism has been leveled at the survey because of a low response rate among mining company executives, it remains an important indicator of the health of the industry. The reality of reduced investment attractiveness is located within the broader challenge of recent credit rating downgrades to the South African economy.

With the fresh wind of optimism following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, the window of opportunity to reverse the negative trends is here, but it may be narrow. There are at least two important issues for him to consider.

First, early signals towards policy stability are crucial to sustain the short-term pain of a stronger rand. Ironically, the rand’s appreciation on the back of Ramaphosa’s December victory and strong performance at Davos means lower export revenues for struggling miners. Gold and platinum are particularly afflicted, as the high marginal costs of production in SA make the sectors dependent on a weak rand for their viability.

Flat global prices for these two commodities — the two most important exports for South African mining — combined with a stronger rand will cause much consternation among gold and platinum shareholders. However, a stronger currency also provides an opportunity for purchasing globally sourced inputs at lower relative prices. This is important for future growth.

Current commodity prices should not be the primary variable in the investor’s decision equation. Smart investors would do well to hold assets with solid fundamentals that underpin future demand and are located in stable jurisdictions. Stability, therefore, has to be established in SA.

Ramaphosa has an opportunity to signal that the MPRDA quagmire will be swiftly addressed and that the Mining Charter will be inclusively re-negotiated in public, with industry concerns genuinely appropriated into the pact. In the process, he needs to communicate a fundamental commitment to re-establishing trust and the rule of law by doing away with excessive ministerial discretion in policy-making. Licence allocation processes need to be clearly embedded in law, for instance, to ensure fairness and recourse in the case of disputes.