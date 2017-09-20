Failed SAA faces rout such as that of Allied forces in Battle of France

The French generals, with few exceptions, were a disgrace in terms of leadership, which quickly translated into poor morale. Although the BEF had highly capable officers and men, that quality was interspersed with subpar units that were ill equipped and poorly trained. Added to the mix of bad communication and lack of trust between the leaders of the Allied forces, a doomed campaign was inevitable.

If British and French structures were ill prepared for the Battle of France, then nothing within SA’s political or SAA leadership inspires any confidence. There has been continual infighting over the past 15 years and too many turnaround strategies, which were either stillborn or characterised by failure.

That new nonexecutive directors accept their appointments and are prepared to sit on the board creates the impression that there are significant gaps in their understanding of their responsibilities in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, the Companies Act and other applicable legislation when they sign off annual financial statements. The laws require that they ensure that the statutory disclosures are correct and that the figures fairly reflect the SAA group’s financial position.

SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni sounds off about corrupt management, but seems unable or unwilling to excise the aggressive cancer in SAA. At executive level, the frequent appointments of acting CEOs with bogus qualifications or those promoted from divisions within the SAA Group, where there are question marks over irregular procurement running into billions of rand should give any shareholder or creditor white knuckles.

Key service providers have also been missing in action, best illustrated by a recent investigation by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors into the performance of the external auditors of the SAA Group.