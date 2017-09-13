Only government can offer SAA the bailouts it needs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The Treasury has agreed to grant SAA, which is facing a severe cash crunch, a special appropriation of R10bn by the end of September. The Treasury is also considering a R3bn government guarantee request by the beleaguered SABC.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ramaphosa said that while the public had lost confidence in most SOEs, the government had no option but to offer these entities as much support as possible.

"They [SOEs] are just too big to fail and too important for our developmental agenda … that is why we seek ways to give them as much support as we can," Ramaphosa said.

He said the government was confident that SAA and other struggling state-owned entities would be stabilised and returned to profitability. SAA was operating in a difficult and competitive market, Ramaphosa said.

"It is facing difficulties from an operational and profitability point of view. In the past it operated well and made profits, but right now it needs bailouts only the government can provide," Ramaphosa said.