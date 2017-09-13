Only government can offer SAA the bailouts it needs, Cyril Ramaphosa says
Treasury has agreed to grant SAA a special appropriation of R10bn by the end of September, and is also considering a R3bn government guarantee request by the SABC
South African Airways (SAA) is facing headwinds and needs the bailouts that only the government can provide, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
The national airline is among SA’s key state-owned entities (SOEs) — including the SABC and Eskom — that are in turmoil, with some of them requiring urgent government bailouts.
Ratings agencies have flagged the failing state-owned entities as posing a serious risk to the country’s fiscal outlook.
The Treasury has agreed to grant SAA, which is facing a severe cash crunch, a special appropriation of R10bn by the end of September. The Treasury is also considering a R3bn government guarantee request by the beleaguered SABC.
Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ramaphosa said that while the public had lost confidence in most SOEs, the government had no option but to offer these entities as much support as possible.
"They [SOEs] are just too big to fail and too important for our developmental agenda … that is why we seek ways to give them as much support as we can," Ramaphosa said.
He said the government was confident that SAA and other struggling state-owned entities would be stabilised and returned to profitability. SAA was operating in a difficult and competitive market, Ramaphosa said.
"It is facing difficulties from an operational and profitability point of view. In the past it operated well and made profits, but right now it needs bailouts only the government can provide," Ramaphosa said.
The interministerial committee that Ramaphosa chairs, which is responsible for overseeing the stabilisation and reform of SOEs, had identified specific issues that these entities faced, including poor governance and management. The government was looking at making sure that strong boards and management were in place at all SOEs, Ramaphosa said.
"We want to make sure that confidence is regained in our SOEs. We want our SOEs to have competent boards, we want to promote transparency in the appointment of boards and increase accountability…. We want them to be able to deliver on their dual mandate [of pursuing a] developmental agenda and making profits," he said.
Ramaphosa was also asked about the decision to extend SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s contract until the airline’s AGM in November. Myeni has been blamed for the mess at the national carrier. It emerged earlier in Parliament that a proper process had not been followed in extending her contract because the Cabinet had not approved it, as required.
"The matter of appointment of chairpersons of SOEs is a matter that is dealt with at Cabinet level … so I would say we should leave this matter to Cabinet to deal with," Ramaphosa said.
