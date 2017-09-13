SAA posts surprise profit in July, after R1.4bn quarterly loss

South African Airways (SAA) plans to significantly reduce its flights by 23% from the end of the year.

Domestic routes will be slashed by 37%, regional routes by 11% and international routes by 4%.

The initiative is part of a programme to remove loss-making routes and rationalise the airline’s network.

The flight reduction will be the outcome of the removal of narrow-body aircraft from the airline’s fleet, with one having already left and four more expected to leave by December 2017.

The last of the five excess wide-body aircraft will exit the fleet in October 2018.

These plans were revealed in a presentation by SAA executives submitted to Parliament’s standing committee on finance Wednesday.