Court ruling on Zuma’s nuclear deal is a marker of SA’s political health

The government’s plan to bulldoze through a nuclear energy deal has been dealt what might be a fatal blow by the High Court in Cape Town, which has declared the plan invalid.

The court found that the government had not followed due process in making the decision to pursue a nuclear power option, as well as in other critical areas.

The court’s decision has put paid to President Jacob Zuma’s hope of clinching the nuclear build programme before leaving office in 2019 if he completes his term.

The case was brought to court by Earthlife Africa and the Southern Africa Faith-Communities’ Environmental Institute. The two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) were challenging the way in which the state determined the country’s nuclear power needs. The plan would meant that SA would purchase 9,600MW of extra nuclear power.

The judge, Lee Bozalek, ruled the government’s action unconstitutional and found that five decisions it had taken were illegal. These included the government’s decision to go ahead with the nuclear build and the fact that it had handed over the procurement process to Eskom. The court also ruled that Eskom’s request for information from nuclear vendors, a step taken to prepare the procurement, which ended on April 28 2017, was invalid.

If it still wants to pursue the nuclear deal, the government will have to start all over again. To do so legally, it would have to open up the process to detailed public scrutiny. The country’s electricity regulator would have to have a series of public hearings before endorsing what would be its highest-ever spend on infrastructure. And any international agreements would have to be scrutinised by Parliament.

All this will take time – something Zuma does not have. And it is unlikely that his successors will be as eager to champion a new deal as he has been. Meanwhile, the facts about the deal will become public. This will undoubtedly demonstrate two of the biggest criticisms of the deal to be true: that the country cannot afford it, and that its energy needs have shrunk, making the vast investment redundant.

The court’s ruling has turned the nuclear procurement issue into one of the key markers of SA’s political health. It is not yet clear whether the government will appeal the High Court’s decision, or comply with the judgment. A third option is that Zuma simply ignores the courts and continues to pursue the deal.