Finance minister’s main task is to lift economy out of doldrums

Gigaba tells investors at Parliament radical economic transformation means inclusive growth,writes Patrice Rassou

24 April 2017 - 06:49 AM Patrice Rassou
Back in the day: Then ANC Youth League president Malusi Gigaba marches with supporters on the streets of Johannesburg in 2001 on the eve of the anniversary of the June 16 1976 uprising. Picture: REUTERS
The new finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, is bespectacled like an economics professor, with an austere presence that is somewhat intimidating. My mind flashes back to images of him in a bright yellow T-shirt, testimony to his activist roots as former leader of the ANC Youth League.

Things change quickly in politics. As a country, we are now among emerging markets, which some define as economies where politics matters more than economics.

I was surprised to get an invitation to Parliament for an unexpected meeting just before the Easter weekend. "He’s gonna tell you what you want to hear," said one of my colleagues (analysts are paid to be cynical). But I enjoy meeting up with "management" teams and you don’t get bigger than this. The new guardian of the national wallet took three hours to face up to local investors at the Parliament compound a mere fortnight after his appointment.

It was a macabre dance with an audience that was obviously licking its wounds after the latest Cabinet change. The opening salvo of the Q&A was explosive: when would the Cabinet pull the trigger on nuclear? When would the procurement process start? At what pace? The answers led to an unpalatable deduction — it was indeed when rather than if. For once, I hoped this project would progress as slowly as it takes to obtain an unabridged birth certificate.

Opinion
My heart sank. So, was this perhaps a done deal? Like a bankrupt debtor who had just entered debt counselling, could our main priority be to trade in our old jalopy for a brand new sports car — simply to save on the running cost? Madness.

Nuclear is a sensitive issue given its potential R1-trillion price tag and the likelihood of cost overruns and, to be blunt, to plunder of the project. The cost of cleaner energy has come down, making wind and solar credible alternatives. And that’s without quantifying the environmental benefits.

But even more outrageous is that given our manifold demands on an already stretched fiscus, with 17-million South Africans on social grants and calls for free tertiary education, better housing and national health insurance, should nuclear be the first topic a new finance minister gets acquainted with?

To be fair, what really got Gigaba animated was when I asked him about radical economic transformation. Images of Venezuela or Cuba flash in my mind. I pray that he, somehow, quotes China as his blueprint. But his answer is simple. Clinical. Radical economic transfer means inclusive growth. Forget about the headlines and the propaganda. Gigaba, who served under Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, expounds on the need for our economy to create jobs and uplift the informal economy in a well thought-out, sensible manner.

As a market participant, I often have to remind equity investors that the JSE, dominated by multinationals with revenues mainly derived outside the country, is no reflection of the South African economy. Financial markets are adaptive and capital will find a way. This is why, surprisingly, the JSE has been the best performing market globally since 1900, according to Credit Suisse data.

Opinion
But when it comes to our fiscus, foreign creditors are now calling the shots — something the new minister will recognise when he meets stakeholders in Washington later in April and other foreign investors, with more than R1-trillion invested in our country, over time.

Growth could indeed be one way out of our debt spiral, which is likely to strangle us now with the credit downgrade. But then how does he explain some of the reckless utterances by senior officials on WhatsApp mocking the downgrades? People lose their minds on public platforms, he says candidly.

For everyone’s sake, let’s hope he keeps his and builds a legacy by rising to the challenge to "make SA great again".

• Rassou (@patricerassou) is head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management.

Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion / Editorials
Opinion
